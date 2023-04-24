Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Suspicious man walking with sledgehammer turns out to be good Samaritan On April 23 at 12:25 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a suspicious man walking along U.S. Highway 10 with a sledgehammer. The man had actually removed the sledgehammer from the roadway.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.