99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crime and fire report: Telehandler taken from job site, bear found wrapped in tarp at cemetery

Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department blotter May 15-17.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 9:25 AM

Monday, May 15

  • 11:07 a.m., Caller reported a possible body was wrapped in a tarp and left at a cemetery in White Earth. An officer found a bear carcass wrapped in a plastic tarp.
  • 12:50 p.m., Assault with a hammer that allegedly happened in March was reported to the police by a Detroit Lakes resident.
  • 1:35 p.m., Theft of a gas drive-off that happened on May 12 was reported by a business along Morrow Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
  • 3:46 p.m., Fraud was reported at a residence along Mill Pond Drive, Detroit Lakes. The male, 81, stated the theft occurred on his credit card when items were purchased at a store in New Jersey.
  • 11:48 p.m., Traffic stop resulted in a DWI. A male, 54, from Detroit Lakes was arrested.

Tuesday, May 16

  • 12:53 p.m., Theft of a telehandler from a job site along U.S. Highway 59, Detroit Lakes was reported.
  • 12:57 p.m., Caller along South Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes, reported part of a weed roller was missing.
  • 2:48 p.m., Caller reportedly was bumped by a vehicle while longboarding. There were no injuries.

Wednesday, May 17

  • 6:34 a.m., Robbery was reported at a residence along County Highway 21, Ogema. A black mini bike was stolen.
  • 9:37 p.m., Fire was reported along County Road 29, Rochert. It was noted Tamarac Wildlife Refuge was conducting controlled burns in the area.
  • 10:54 p.m., Suspicious bag was found outside of a residence along 471st Avenue, Ponsford. Inside the bag, officers found clothes and drug paraphernalia.
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
Eugene Sommers (edited).jpg
Local
White Earth receives $500,000 grant for high-speed Internet
May 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes man sentenced after search warrant turns up meth
May 18, 2023 06:42 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
kid fishing (edited).jpeg
Local
Brad Laabs: The fish were biting on opener weekend
May 18, 2023 12:04 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
BOYS TENNIS.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Lakers fall to Sartell in tightly contested matchup
May 17, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Kira Wolf, Carter Haverkamp, Cameron Ackers, Carter Becker, James Schattschneider.jpg
Prep
Trap Shooting: Detroit Lakes crowned Mid-State Conference champs
May 17, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Ben Hines, Logan Schons Growth of the Game Scholarships.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: 2 Detroit Lakes High School golfers receive scholarships
May 17, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
BOYS GOLF.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: Detroit Lakes boys golf team’s 28-year Mid-State Conference title streak comes to a close
May 17, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli