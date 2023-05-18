Crime and fire report: Telehandler taken from job site, bear found wrapped in tarp at cemetery
Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department blotter May 15-17.
Monday, May 15
- 11:07 a.m., Caller reported a possible body was wrapped in a tarp and left at a cemetery in White Earth. An officer found a bear carcass wrapped in a plastic tarp.
- 12:50 p.m., Assault with a hammer that allegedly happened in March was reported to the police by a Detroit Lakes resident.
- 1:35 p.m., Theft of a gas drive-off that happened on May 12 was reported by a business along Morrow Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
- 3:46 p.m., Fraud was reported at a residence along Mill Pond Drive, Detroit Lakes. The male, 81, stated the theft occurred on his credit card when items were purchased at a store in New Jersey.
- 11:48 p.m., Traffic stop resulted in a DWI. A male, 54, from Detroit Lakes was arrested.
Tuesday, May 16
- 12:53 p.m., Theft of a telehandler from a job site along U.S. Highway 59, Detroit Lakes was reported.
- 12:57 p.m., Caller along South Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes, reported part of a weed roller was missing.
- 2:48 p.m., Caller reportedly was bumped by a vehicle while longboarding. There were no injuries.
Wednesday, May 17
- 6:34 a.m., Robbery was reported at a residence along County Highway 21, Ogema. A black mini bike was stolen.
- 9:37 p.m., Fire was reported along County Road 29, Rochert. It was noted Tamarac Wildlife Refuge was conducting controlled burns in the area.
- 10:54 p.m., Suspicious bag was found outside of a residence along 471st Avenue, Ponsford. Inside the bag, officers found clothes and drug paraphernalia.
