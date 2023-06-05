Crime and fire report: Theft of power tools from storage unit reported
DL Country Club finds burning barrel refuse on putting green, four DWIs and more from Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office blotters from June 1-4.
Thursday, June 1
- 7:51 a.m., Theft reported at a storage facility along County Highway 21, Detroit Lakes. Caller stated their storage unit had been entered. It was noted that two weeks ago the caller discovered their lock had been cut off and a new lock was put on the storage unit. However, the caller gained access through the door. It was discovered that a miter saw, brad nailers and an air compressor were missing.
- 4:39 p.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 34, Detroit Lakes resulted in the arrest of a 53-year-old woman from Ogema for driving after cancellation of license.
- 9:47 p.m., Graffiti vandalism was reported on the bathroom facility building at Lions Park in Frazee, which is located along State Highway 87.
Friday, June 2
- 7:12 a.m., Vandalism reported at Detroit Lakes Country Club. Burn barrel contents were found on green No. 2.
- 9:12 a.m., Truck pulling dock lift and pontoon was touching power lines as it drove along County Highway 6, Detroit Lakes. Lake Region Electric was contacted to look at the powerlines.
- 1:41 p.m., Credit card fraud was reported by a woman, 24, at a residence along County Highway 31, Frazee. The woman reported more than $82 in unauthorized charges had been made.
- 3:14 p.m., Elderly male residing along Pelican Lane, Detroit Lakes, reported he was a victim of a phone scam and lost more than $1,000.
- 4:37 p.m., Juvenile jumped from a slow-moving vehicle along State Highway 34, Osage, and received bad scrapes. Female, 16, from Bemidji, stated she exited the car because of physical abuse endured by her mother during the drive. The mother, 38, was arrested.
- 5 p.m., Juvenile shoplifter that was caught on camera at a business on Main Avenue, Frazee, was identified by the Frazee Police. An officer made contact with the female, 14, who returned the stolen items to the store and agreed to write an apology to the store owner.
Saturday, June 3
- 9:49 a.m., Theft of an 8-by-10-foot trailer was reported from a residence along Anderson Road, Detroit Lakes.
- 11:27 a.m., Fraud was reported by a resident along Birch Avenue, Frazee. The caller stated a paycheck from a business in Hawley did not go through. The caller was advised to contact the Hawley Police Department and the Department of Labor.
- 11:44 a.m., Theft of personal property, an iPad, was reported at a business along Washington Avenue.
- 1:33 p.m., Gun in a holster was found along the roadway of Maple Shores Lane, Osage. The weapon and holster were turned over to police.
- 7:20 p.m., Male, 39, was arrested for DWI along 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, after being involved in a motor vehicle crash. There were no injuries.
- 7:51 p.m., Traffic stop resulted in a DWI arrest of a male, 38, from Woodbury, Minnesota.
- 9:35 p.m., Female, 25, was arrested for a DWI along West Lake Drive after being involved in a motor vehicle crash. There were no injuries.
- 9:53 p.m., Liquor violation was given to a business along Lake Street, Frazee, for allowing patrons to drink in the parking lot.
Sunday, June 4
- 12:55 a.m., Fire was reported along Elbow Lake Road, Waubun. Caller reported a fire had started in the bathroom but had been extinguished. The caller was requesting advice on how to remove smoke from the house.
- 12:26 p.m., Male, 56, from Ogema, was arrested for DWI along County Road 143.
- 1:45 p.m., Overdose reported at a residence along Shinab Trail, Ponsford. Male, 24, from Ponsford, was administered four Narcan. After being revived, the man took off, declining further medical treatment.
- 5:28 p.m., Two baby red squirrels reportedly fell out of a pickup truck that was driving along Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes.
- 10:31 p.m., Theft was reported at a business along Main Avenue, Callaway when a vehicle drove off without paying for gas.
