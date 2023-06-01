Crime and fire report: Three calls for Life Link, two overdoses and 11 fires logged

Thursday, May 25

Fraud attempt via phone scam was reported at a residence along Bass Lake Road, Osage. 2:27 p.m., Suspicious activity was reported at a residence along County Highway 17, Detroit Lakes. Dogs, which were tied up, were gone. A sliding door to the house was open, as was the garage door. The dogs were later located.

Friday, May 26

Overdose was reported at a residence along Waboose Drive, Ponsford. Two Narcan doses were administered to an a Ponsford woman. She was revived. No age of the woman was available in the call for service log. 9:26 a.m., Fire was reported at a residence along 206th Avenue, Audubon. Smoke was noticed coming from a barn on the property. The barn ultimately collapsed. A man living at the residence suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns. Answering the call to service were Audubon Fire Department, Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Lake Park Fire Department, Becker County Sheriff’s Office, as well as rescue squads from Audubon and Lake Park.

Saturday, May 27

4:37 a.m., Vehicle accident was reported along County Highway 26. A 30-year-old woman from Hastings, Minnesota was bleeding from her neck and face and complained of chest pain. Life Link was initially called, but canceled at the victim’s request. The woman reported she briefly looked away from the road and crashed the car.

Sunday, May 28

1:08 a.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 5, Pelican Rapids resulted in a DWI. A 40-year-old man from Detroit Lakes was arrested.

Monday, May 29

12:23 a.m., Trespass was reported at Shooting Star Casino. A 22-year-old man from Mahnomen was arrested on outstanding warrants.

8:36 a.m., Medical was requested at a residence along County Road 123, Osage. Life Link air service was requested as the victim suffered from a racing heart and chest pains. The age and gender of the victim were not noted in the call log.

11:30 a.m., Grass fire was reported along County Road 109, Ogema. Ogema Fire Department responded.

11:48 a.m., Fire was reported along County Highway 56, Detroit Lakes. A tree was on fire after a power line fell on it. Frazee Fire Department responded to the fire.

1:17 p.m., Motorcycle accident was reported along State Highway 113, Waubun. A 22-year-old male from Crookston left the roadway. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Police Department, Elbow-Tulaby Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, and Life Link III assisted at the scene.

2:34 p.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along Nokomis Drive, Ponsford. The caller reported someone had broken into their garage and stolen a white Coolster XR125 dirt bike.

3:19 p.m., Theft was reported at a business along Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes. A phone was left in the bathroom. When the owner returned to the bathroom, the phone was gone.

4:06 p.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along County Road 129, Ponsford. A shed was broken into and various items were taken.

8:32 p.m., Dog bit a 13-year-old child that was riding a bike on Holmes Street, Detroit Lakes. No medical attention was needed. The dog was up-to-date with shots.

Tuesday, May 30

2:04 p.m., Theft was reported at a residence along Sherman Street, Detroit Lakes. A 2021 silver 14-foot Haulmark enclosed carpentry trailer was stolen.

10:33 p.m., Property damage was reported along East Oak Avenue, Frazee. A red semi tractor pulling a white box trailer made contact with above ground wires, which resulted in fascia and soffit being pulled loose from the house.

5:37 p.m., Theft was reported at a residence along North Sugar Bush Heights, Ogema. A mailbox was taken.

5:39 p.m., Traffic stop along U.S. Highway 10, Audubon resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old man from Perham. The reason for the arrest was not stated on the call to service log.

6:33 p.m., Warrant was executed at a residence along 370th Street Ogema and a 26-year-old woman was arrested.

7:06 p.m., Traffic stop along Second Street, Audubon, resulted in a 65-year-old man being arrested for DWI.

9:22 p.m., Suspicious activity was reported at a residence along Fourth Street, Lake Park. Security cameras on the property had been reset or turned off, and others unplugged.

Wednesday, May 31