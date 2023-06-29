Crime and fire report: Tourniquet applied, helicopter transports Frazee man to Fargo
Motorcycle crashes with truck, officer locates stolen bicycle and more from the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department blotters June 26-28.
Monday, June 26
- 7:48 a.m., Male, 22, Detroit Lakes, was injured while driving a motorcycle. The motorcycle and a pickup collided. The truck was driven by a 21-year-old male from Detroit Lakes. The motorcycle driver was injured and transported to the hospital.
- 8:45 a.m., Railroad crossing arm malfunction was reported at the intersection of 180th Avenue and U.S. Highway 10, Detroit Lakes.
- 6:23 p.m., Emergency air transport was called in when a 47-year-old male from Frazee sustained injuries to his arm. The call log stated a truck tire had blown up and caused severe injuries to his arm. A tourniquet was applied and the male was transported via Life Link to Sanford in Fargo.
Tuesday, June 27
- 4:23 a.m., Fire was reported along North Street in Detroit Lakes. Officers determined the person at the residence was burning trash in the fire pit.
- 12:26 p.m., Possible fire was reported at a residence on Main Street in Ogema. Caller stated the house smelled like gas. The house was checked and cleared.
- 1:16 p.m., Resident along Hickory Avenue, Frazee, reported their son’s bike was taken without permission. An officer located an individual riding the bicycle and returned the bike to the rightful owner.
- 5:09 p.m., Mailbox damage was reported at a residence along County Road 143, Ogema. Other mailboxes in the area were also reportedly damaged.
- 6:14 p.m., Vandalism was reported along West Lake Drive on a wall of a tunnel that includes a walking path near the bowling alley in Detroit Lakes.
- 9:02 p.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along County Highway 29, Frazee. The lock on a side door was broken and a lawn mower was missing.
Wednesday, June 28
- 12:05 p.m., Inmate was transferred to the Becker County Jail and a crystal substance was found when they were searched. The substance was destroyed.
- 10:18 p.m., Caller residing along U.S. Highway 59, Detroit Lakes, reported a potential break-in in progress after hearing a loud noise outside the home. Upon arrival, the officers did not find anyone near or in the residence. An animal, possibly a bear or a deer, was spotted running through a bean field.
- 11:50 p.m., Threats were reportedly being made at a residence along 471st Avenue, Ponsford. Upon arrival, two adult male parties exited the house without incident and two firearms were taken for safekeeping.
