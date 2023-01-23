STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Vehicle rammed multiple times in Frazee driveway; Perham woman drove vehicle into lake

A 45-year-old Detroit Lakes woman reportedly rammed her Jeep Grand Cherokee into a 39-year-old Perham woman’s Hyundai Sonata multiple times causing damage, according to an emergency dispatch report.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
January 23, 2023 12:29 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Thursday, Jan. 19

8:09 a.m., near Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, road rage. A caller reported a driver followed them to work and yelled at them. Officers spoke to the driver.

11:11 a.m., near Ravenswood Beach Road, Detroit Lakes, package theft reported. The value of the package was $138. The incident is under investigation.

12:00 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a student made threats of self-harm. They were released to the care of a parent.

1:08 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, vaping devices were discovered on two students.

5:25 p.m., near Lake Street, Frazee, fight reported between a 28-year-old Perham man and an 18-year-old Detroit Lakes man. One party was transported to a nearby medical clinic. The incident is under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Crime and Courts:
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Wadena man sentenced to 1 year for burglary; criminal sexual conduct charges dismissed in plea agreement
On June 4, 2021, a man used a ladder to enter a 14-year-old girl's room where an assault took place, according to court records.
January 23, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
3407725+gavel generic.jpg
Minnesota
Woman charged with 7 counts of arson in downtown Willmar
Linda Marie Wandersee-Callanan, 58, made her first appearance Wednesday in Kandiyohi County District Court on arson charges, after she allegedly attempted to burn the courthouse, other city and government offices and businesses on Sunday. A petition to commit her as mentally ill has also been filed.
January 21, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Man accused of trying to burn down his own house
According to court records, on the morning of Dec. 19, a deputy responded to a residence in rural Becker County on reports of threats being made and a couch being on fire.
January 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Multiple laptops stolen in Osage burglary; vehicle fire in Ogema
On Jan. 17, three laptops and other electronic items were reported stolen from a residence, according to an emergency dispatch report. A suspect is being sought in connection with the incident.
January 19, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  News Staff

5:38 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported an individual made past threats of violence against their dog and now their dog has been missing for four days. The missing dog is a black and white pitbull mix named Blaze Jr.

6:30 p.m., near Main Street, Audubon, drug overdose. The male overdose victim was administered Narcan at the scene and responded positively. The man refused medical transport.

7:14 p.m., near Ogema, drug related.

7:24 p.m., near Maple Avenue, Frazee, property damage. A 45-year-old Detroit Lakes woman reportedly rammed her Jeep Grand Cherokee into a 39-year-old Perham woman’s Hyundai Sonata multiple times while it was parked in a Frazee driveway, causing damage. The Detroit Lakes woman then drove off and officers located the Grand Cherokee a short time later, apparently abandoned. The incident is under investigation.

8:33 p.m., near Becker County, drug related.

11:14 p.m., near County Road 54, Frazee, single-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Friday, Jan. 20

1:44 a.m., near Rattle Snake Circle, Waubun, oven fire reported. Extinguished.

10:37 a.m., near Lake Street, Frazee, past action gas pump drive-off, with 21 gallons reported stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Lakes Area News:
Crash Report FSA
Local
Names released in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 10 Saturday between Perham and Frazee
William John Baumgart, 34, of Perham was driving the pickup truck and was taken to the Perham hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was a factor and he was not wearing a seatbelt.
January 22, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crash Report FSA
Local
Names withheld in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 10 between Perham and Frazee
The crash involved a 34-year-old Perham man in a pickup truck and four Waubun residents, including two young children, in a Toyota Sequoia SUV.
January 21, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
streeper.JPG
Local
So mush fun
Opportunity for sled dog adventure near DL may be on borrowed time.
January 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
DLPF web graphic Audubon welcome sign 2020
Local
Sheriff's office investigating allegedly missing funds from city of Audubon
According to a sheriff's office dispatch report, a caller reported $7,235 in allegedly missing funds from the city of Audubon on Jan. 10 and believed the previous clerk "wrote herself a check."
January 20, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling

1:56 p.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, wallet with $340 reported stolen. The case is under investigation.

3:08 p.m., near Ponsford, the death of a 72-year-old Ponsford man was reported. The man is believed to have died of natural causes.

3:17 p.m., near Ogema, text message threats received. The case is under investigation.

3:46 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

3:48 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, threatening Snapchat messages reported.

3:52 p.m., near State Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller said their prescription medication was picked up by an unauthorized third-party.

4:42 p.m., at Better Everyday Consignments, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

10:08 p.m., near Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a group of juveniles were shooting Airsoft guns and yelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, Jan. 21

2:29 p.m., near County Road 35, Waubun, a caller reported they found their son not breathing and cold to the touch. A 37-year-old Waubun man was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of death remains under investigation.

6:04 p.m., near Ogema, a 14-year-old boy was listed as a runaway. He was last seen at about 2 p.m. after an argument with a guardian and left with a backpack and Playstation.

6:43 p.m., near Osage, physical domestic incident reported. No injuries. The case is under investigation.

Sunday, Jan. 22

More Minnesota News:
A train engine passes over a swing bridge in winter during the twilight hour, with a lit ski hill visible behind it
Minnesota
Twin Cities-Duluth passenger rail backers propose $99M to kick-start line
The Northern Lights Express, or NLX, would connect downtown Minneapolis to the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth. Stops are planned in Coon Rapids, Cambridge, Hinckley and Superior, Wis. 
January 23, 2023 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
KateSpaeth.jpg
Minnesota
Detroit Lakes mourning sudden loss of well-known community leader
The 39-year-old died unexpectedly over the weekend, just hours before she was to be named the 91st president of JCI Minnesota.
January 23, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
Pedestrian killed by train near Detroit Lakes on Monday morning
On Jan. 23 at 1:36 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a pedestrian killed by a passing train west of 230th Avenue near Detroit Lakes.
January 23, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
WALZ 012622.JPG
Minnesota
Walz pitches $300M for local public safety, $1B for housing, and gun control
The proposals called for expanding affordable health care by establishing a MinnesotaCare public option and more than a billion dollars in affordable housing proposals over the next four years.
January 23, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

2:40 a.m., near Madison Avenue, Detroit Lakes, phone scam reported. No money exchanged.

4:37 a.m., near County Road 31, Frazee, motor vehicle crash. A 39-year-old Perham woman reportedly drove her 2014 Lincoln into a lake. The incident is under investigation.

10:30 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, 18-year-old Detroit Lakes woman cited for domestic assault. No injuries reported.

11:40 a.m., near Lake Eunice Road, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported snowmobiles crossed a property fence line and entered their pasture land that includes animals.

12:12 p.m., near Loring Avenue, Detroit Lakes, phone scam reported. The caller said they had previously sent the scammer more than $1,000.

3:49 p.m., near County Road 6, Audubon, a caller reported snowmobiles on private property, which caused damage to their trees.

3:59 p.m., near Saint Mary’s Road and Lake Eunice Road, Detroit Lakes, trespassing snowmobilers were warned.

5:21 p.m., near Eighth Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller said someone used their credit card while they were incarcerated. The case is under investigation.

5:30 p.m., near County Road 32 and Cotton Lake Road, Rochert, fatal snowmobile crash reported. The Becker County Sheriff's Office said a news release would be issued Jan. 23.

6:06 p.m., near Highway 87 and County Road 43, Menahga, a vehicle struck a deer.

8:37 p.m., near Migizi Road, Ponsford, assault. A 33-year-old Ponsford woman was reportedly assaulted by a 35-year-old Osage man. No injuries. No arrests made.

8:55 p.m., near Highway 87, Frazee, threats. A student reportedly sent Frazee Police Chief Tyler Trieglaff a Snapchat photo of a Walmart gun rack with the caption, “going back-to-school shopping.” The student was spoken to about the message and claimed they were joking. The student was advised to stay home on Monday.

Related Topics: CRIMECRIME AND COURTSDETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYFRAUDFIRESDETROIT LAKES FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETY
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Granger Smith.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Jan. 21-Feb. 1
All the upcoming events and gatherings in the Detroit Lakes area.
January 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_9909 (2).JPG
Local
'No, I'm not going to': Nelson refuses to step down, keeps County Board chairmanship amid rotation dispute
Dozens of area residents attended a Jan. 17 meeting of the Becker County Board of Commissioners and voiced their opinions over Barry Nelson being elected chair during their meeting two weeks ago.
January 20, 2023 07:08 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
Local
The postal service needs workers, and Klobuchar urges people to meet the challenge
Klobuchar has long been involved with trying to keep the post office healthy. “I’ve been on this thing from the beginning,” she said.
January 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
One-act play 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
One-act play competition set for Thursday: Public preview is Tuesday
Detroit Lakes will be among six area schools vying for a berth at the state one-act play competition on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Little Falls. A public 'sneak peek' is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24.
January 19, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes