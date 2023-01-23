Crime and fire report: Vehicle rammed multiple times in Frazee driveway; Perham woman drove vehicle into lake

Thursday, Jan. 19

8:09 a.m., near Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, road rage. A caller reported a driver followed them to work and yelled at them. Officers spoke to the driver.

11:11 a.m., near Ravenswood Beach Road, Detroit Lakes, package theft reported. The value of the package was $138. The incident is under investigation.

12:00 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a student made threats of self-harm. They were released to the care of a parent.

1:08 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, vaping devices were discovered on two students.

5:25 p.m., near Lake Street, Frazee, fight reported between a 28-year-old Perham man and an 18-year-old Detroit Lakes man. One party was transported to a nearby medical clinic. The incident is under investigation.

5:38 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported an individual made past threats of violence against their dog and now their dog has been missing for four days. The missing dog is a black and white pitbull mix named Blaze Jr.

6:30 p.m., near Main Street, Audubon, drug overdose. The male overdose victim was administered Narcan at the scene and responded positively. The man refused medical transport.

7:14 p.m., near Ogema, drug related.

7:24 p.m., near Maple Avenue, Frazee, property damage. A 45-year-old Detroit Lakes woman reportedly rammed her Jeep Grand Cherokee into a 39-year-old Perham woman’s Hyundai Sonata multiple times while it was parked in a Frazee driveway, causing damage. The Detroit Lakes woman then drove off and officers located the Grand Cherokee a short time later, apparently abandoned. The incident is under investigation.

8:33 p.m., near Becker County, drug related.

11:14 p.m., near County Road 54, Frazee, single-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Friday, Jan. 20

1:44 a.m., near Rattle Snake Circle, Waubun, oven fire reported. Extinguished.

10:37 a.m., near Lake Street, Frazee, past action gas pump drive-off, with 21 gallons reported stolen.

1:56 p.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, wallet with $340 reported stolen. The case is under investigation.

3:08 p.m., near Ponsford, the death of a 72-year-old Ponsford man was reported. The man is believed to have died of natural causes.

3:17 p.m., near Ogema, text message threats received. The case is under investigation.

3:46 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

3:48 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, threatening Snapchat messages reported.

3:52 p.m., near State Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller said their prescription medication was picked up by an unauthorized third-party.

4:42 p.m., at Better Everyday Consignments, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

10:08 p.m., near Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a group of juveniles were shooting Airsoft guns and yelling.

Saturday, Jan. 21

2:29 p.m., near County Road 35, Waubun, a caller reported they found their son not breathing and cold to the touch. A 37-year-old Waubun man was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of death remains under investigation.

6:04 p.m., near Ogema, a 14-year-old boy was listed as a runaway. He was last seen at about 2 p.m. after an argument with a guardian and left with a backpack and Playstation.

6:43 p.m., near Osage, physical domestic incident reported. No injuries. The case is under investigation.

Sunday, Jan. 22

2:40 a.m., near Madison Avenue, Detroit Lakes, phone scam reported. No money exchanged.

4:37 a.m., near County Road 31, Frazee, motor vehicle crash. A 39-year-old Perham woman reportedly drove her 2014 Lincoln into a lake. The incident is under investigation.

10:30 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, 18-year-old Detroit Lakes woman cited for domestic assault. No injuries reported.

11:40 a.m., near Lake Eunice Road, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported snowmobiles crossed a property fence line and entered their pasture land that includes animals.

12:12 p.m., near Loring Avenue, Detroit Lakes, phone scam reported. The caller said they had previously sent the scammer more than $1,000.

3:49 p.m., near County Road 6, Audubon, a caller reported snowmobiles on private property, which caused damage to their trees.

3:59 p.m., near Saint Mary’s Road and Lake Eunice Road, Detroit Lakes, trespassing snowmobilers were warned.

5:21 p.m., near Eighth Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller said someone used their credit card while they were incarcerated. The case is under investigation.

5:30 p.m., near County Road 32 and Cotton Lake Road, Rochert, fatal snowmobile crash reported. The Becker County Sheriff's Office said a news release would be issued Jan. 23.

6:06 p.m., near Highway 87 and County Road 43, Menahga, a vehicle struck a deer.

8:37 p.m., near Migizi Road, Ponsford, assault. A 33-year-old Ponsford woman was reportedly assaulted by a 35-year-old Osage man. No injuries. No arrests made.

8:55 p.m., near Highway 87, Frazee, threats. A student reportedly sent Frazee Police Chief Tyler Trieglaff a Snapchat photo of a Walmart gun rack with the caption, “going back-to-school shopping.” The student was spoken to about the message and claimed they were joking. The student was advised to stay home on Monday.