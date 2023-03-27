99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Crime and fire report: Waubun man shoots himself in hand while cleaning firearm; dog attacks Ponsford boy

A 35-year-old Waubun man reportedly shot himself in the hand after dry-firing the weapon while preparing to clean the gun. The man was transported to a nearby medical clinic in a personal vehicle.

News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 2:09 PM

Thursday, March 23

5:36 a.m., near 4th Street, Lake Park, domestic assault. A caller reported being assaulted by their son, a 17-year-old male. The boy was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation. No injuries reported.

7:53 a.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, a 32-year-old woman was complaining of chest pain. She was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

9:46 a.m., near Falcon Street, Audubon, aggressive dogs were reported.

10:45 a.m., near Shinab Trail, Ponsford, dog attack. A black dog bit an 8-year-old on the right arm. Flesh was missing from the arm. The boy was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment. The dog was quarantined for 10 days.

12:47 p.m., near Main Avenue, Callaway, package theft reported. A suspect fled the scene on foot and was later cited for theft.

8:14 p.m., near Waboose Drive, Ponsford, a juvenile caller reported their stepdad assaulted their mom. A 38-year-old Ponsford woman suffered facial bruising and was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment. A 41-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested at the scene.

9:14 p.m., near State Street, Detroit Lakes, domestic assault reported. No injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Friday, March 24

More Crime and Courts:

6:50 a.m., near Audubon, threats made involving students on Snapchat. The incident is under investigation.

8:28 a.m., at Menards, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

11:47 a.m., near Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle left the roadway and entered a roadside ditch. No injuries reported. EMS was dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure.

1:39 p.m., near Morrow Avenue and Union Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:27 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

4:22 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, trespass notice served.

5:42 p.m., near County Road 21, Ogema, overdose. A 29-year-old Callaway woman was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

Saturday, March 25

10:47 a.m., near Sunnyside Avenue, Ogema, burglary. A caller reported about $200 in spare change was stolen over the past 10 days while they were out of town. The incident is under investigation.

3:32 p.m., near Mission Road, Ogema, package theft reported.

9:21 p.m., at the Becker County Jail, an inmate suffered an unknown medical issue and was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

10:21 p.m., near 170th Street, Detroit Lakes, medical. A 54-year-old Detroit Lakes man was having trouble breathing and was also reportedly heavily intoxicated. The man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

Sunday, March 26

4:06 a.m., near Becker County, employee harassment was reported.

6:56 a.m., near Waubun, domestic incident. A woman suffered a cut finger. No medical transport needed and no arrests were made.

11:09 a.m., near 353rd Circle, Ogema, a caller reported personal items were being damaged at a residence by a family member. No official statement given to law enforcement.

More Local News:

11:47 a.m., near Highway 59, Detroit Lakes, medical involving a firearm. A 35-year-old Waubun man reportedly shot himself in the hand after dry-firing the weapon while preparing to clean the gun. The man was transported to a nearby medical clinic in a personal vehicle.

1:43 p.m., near County Road 5, Lake Park, a caller reported multiple snowmobiles were trespassing in the waterfowl protection area and damaging the property. Officers were unable to locate the snowmobilers. Many snowmobile tracks were found at the site.

4:54 p.m., near Highway 34, Osage, a caller reported their EBT card has been used multiple times without authorization. The orders included an Ohio shipping address. The incident is under investigation.

6:35 p.m., near Osage, a caller reported their mother “split” her head open. The woman was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

