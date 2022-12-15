Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Crime and fire report: White Earth mother arrested for domestic assault of daughter, unrelated warrant

The daughter reported having her hair pulled and said the mother sat on top of her. A 37-year-old White Earth woman was arrested at the scene, according to an emergency dispatch report.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
December 15, 2022 11:29 AM
Monday, Dec. 12

2:54 a.m., near Waubun, a caller reported inappropriate sexual conduct. The incident is under investigation and crisis resources were provided to the victim.

7:24 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, a 14-year-old girl was listed as a runaway and took a vehicle without authorization. The teen was located and transported to a juvenile detention facility in Moorhead.

9:01 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

6:53 p.m., near County Road 54 and Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, malfunctioning railroad crossing arms reported.

7:01 p.m., near County Road 6 and Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

7:13 a.m., near Wisconsin Street, Callaway, a caller reported a 13-year-old girl being verbally abusive and refusing to go to school. Upon speaking with an officer, the teen agreed to go to school.

11:08 a.m., near County Road 21 and Marten Drive, White Earth, a caller reported an intoxicated 58-year-old Waubun woman was swinging a bat or club at people. No injuries. Upon speaking with officers, the woman agreed to calm down and leave the area.

3:19 p.m., near Frazee, an 8-month-old child fell off a countertop. The baby was crying, but no injuries were visible. The infant was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for evaluation.

4:24 p.m., near north Manninen Avenue, Menahga, a caller reported a snowmobile and dirt bike were riding on the sledding hill causing damage. The recreational vehicles were gone upon arrival.

6:41 p.m., near County Road 6, Detroit Lakes, a power line was reported down and sparking. A small grass fire was ignited from the sparks. Public utilities was notified.

9:56 p.m., near Minnesota Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a tree was getting close to power lines. The power lines were arcing. Public Utilities was notified.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

12:03 a.m. to 3:03 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, the owners of 79 vehicles were warned after being in violation of the Detroit Lakes snow emergency parking ordinance. 39 vehicle owners moved their vehicles, 30 vehicles were issued $25 parking citations and no vehicles were towed.

5:52 p.m., near Highway 10 and East Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes, single-vehicle crash. No injuries.

7:48 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an intoxicated 44-year-old rural Detroit Lakes man was making threats of self-harm and driving around. Deputies found the suspect’s vehicle in a roadside ditch and arrested the man for suspicion of DWI.

11:46 a.m., near Mission Road, Ogema, a caller reported their Amazon account was hacked and a $3,000 charge was attempted.

1:30 p.m., near Lake Street, Frazee, a caller reported multiple juveniles were throwing snowballs and their vehicle was struck. An officer spoke to the group.

2:48 p.m., near Laura Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a 30-year-old Detroit Lakes man was making threats at a voluntary group home. The man is a past-resident of the group home and was arrested for domestic assault.

7:22 p.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, domestic assault involving a mother and her 14-year-old daughter. The daughter reported having her hair pulled and said her mother sat on top of her. A 37-year-old White Earth woman was arrested for domestic assault and an unrelated warrant.

11:02 p.m., near Douglas County, drug related.

