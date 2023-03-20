Crime report: 2 arrested at the Detroit Lakes Quality Inn; Callaway Liquor Store burglarized

Thursday, March 16

7:48 a.m., at Highway 34 and Highway 59, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

8:53 a.m., at Quality Inn, Detroit Lakes, drug related. A 24-year-old Hayward, Wisconsin, woman was arrested for third-degree possession of a controlled substance. A 32-year-old Moorhead man was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

9:31 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, social media harassment reported. The caller also reported harassment at Perham High School.

9:37 a.m., near County Road 144, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting at the reuse center. Tools were reported stolen with a value of $200. The case is under investigation.

11:25 a.m., near 460th Avenue, Frazee, email scam reported.

1:31 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a vaping device was seized from a student.

1:59 p.m., near Becker County, drug related.

2:37 p.m., at Menards, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

Friday, March 17

4:57 a.m., near North Tower, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a large spool in the middle of the roadway. No injuries. The vehicle was not operable.

5:16 a.m., near County Road 6, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle left the roadway and entered a roadside ditch. Airbags deployed during the crash. No injuries.

7:39 a.m., near Highway 10 and Highway 87, Frazee, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries.

8:41 a.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, unruly juvenile reported.

11:30 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a vaping device was seized from a student.

4:16 p.m., at Detroit Lakes Middle School, a fight was reported involving multiple juveniles. No injuries. The incident is under investigation.

4:28 p.m., near Ponsford, a caller reported losing $1,000 in a scam involving CashApp. The incident is under investigation.

4:52 p.m., at Menards, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

9:16 p.m., near County Road 14, Callaway, medical. A 51-year-old man was found unresponsive. CPR was administered at the scene and the man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

Saturday, March 18

12:12 a.m., at Holiday Inn Lakefront, Detroit Lakes, a fight was reported. Unfounded.

1:46 a.m., at Holiday Inn Lakefront, Detroit Lakes, patrons refusing to leave. Upon arrival, patrons left without incident.

5:39 a.m., near Ogema, medical. A 30-year-old Mahnomen woman was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.

8:28 a.m., near Madison Avenue, Detroit Lakes, theft reported.

4:15 p.m., near 177th Street, Audubon, a caller said they gave a scammer their credit card number before realizing they were being scammed. They canceled the card before any funds were lost.

6:37 p.m., near Crane Road, Ogema, a caller reported personal items were stolen from a previous residence. The case is under investigation.

10:24 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

Sunday, March 19

4:01 a.m., at the Callaway Liquor Store, a caller reported what was described as a burglary-in-progress. Upon arrival, officers noticed the entry door was unlocked and the store alarm was sounding. The building was searched and cleared by law enforcement. The case is under investigation.

12:58 p.m., near Park Rapids, medical. A 52-year-old rural Park Rapids man was cutting wood outside. A short time later he was found in a snowbank and not breathing. CPR was administered at the scene and the man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

2:12 p.m., near County Road 5, Lake Park, single-vehicle rollover. The driver refused medical attention.

9:32 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported a past action assault. No injuries. The incident is under investigation.