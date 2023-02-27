Crime report: Coin collection stolen in Audubon burglary; Frazee man sleeping in vehicle arrested for DWI

Thursday, Feb. 23

12:43 a.m., near Audubon, a caller reported they caught their son smoking marijuana. The caller was advised to destroy the suspected drugs and paraphernalia.

2:58 p.m., near Callaway, a caller reported their bank account had been hacked. The accounts were frozen and no money was lost.

3:01 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, physical altercation between two men. The caller was advised of harassment restraining order procedures. No injuries reported.

Friday, Feb. 24

6:18 a.m., near Highway 10 and Highway 59, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries reported.

11:56 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

2:07 p.m., at Dollar General, Frazee, a caller reported an unruly customer was making threats toward staff members.

2:23 p.m., near 2nd Street, Lake Park, fraud involving CashApp. $700 was lost and the bank card was canceled.

3:17 p.m., near Highway 10 and Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:58 p.m., at JCPenney, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

4:21 p.m., near 6th Street, Audubon, burglary. A caller reported the entry to their residence had been forced open and the door was damaged. A coin collection, among other items, was reported stolen. The total value of the items was about $700.

5:10 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Saturday, Feb. 25

3:01 p.m., near Two Inlets Drive, Park Rapids, a caller said residents noticed the strong smell of gas. Occupants were evacuated. Officials believe a leaky propane tank caused the smell.

4:36 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported receiving harassing messages.

Sunday, Feb. 26

6:06 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, eight parking citations were issued.

6:42 a.m., near Lengby, drug related.

6:45 a.m., at All in All Sinclair, Frazee, a caller reported a man appeared to be sleeping in his car in the parking lot. A 28-year-old Frazee man was arrested for suspicion of DWI.

11:39 a.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a smell of marijuana. Officers were unable to locate the source of the smell.

1:42 p.m., at Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:19 p.m., near 295th Avenue, Waubun, a caller reported hearing a couple of gunshots coming from the area of a large black Dodge vehicle. Law enforcement was unable to locate the vehicle.

5:06 p.m., near Hillside Road, Lake Park, a caller reported their husband is an alcoholic and was severely intoxicated. A 53-year-old Lake Park man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

5:21 p.m., near Highway 10 and 180th Avenue, Audubon, single-vehicle crash. EMS was dispatched to the scene. No injuries reported.

6:05 p.m., near mile marker 270 on Highway 59, single-vehicle rollover. The driver appeared trapped but was breathing. The driver refused medical transport.

6:35 p.m., near mile marker 287 on Highway 59, multi-vehicle crash. At least one vehicle occupant was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment of unknown injuries.