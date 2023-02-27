99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crime report: Coin collection stolen in Audubon burglary; Frazee man sleeping in vehicle arrested for DWI

A caller reported the entry to their residence had been forced open and the door was damaged, according to a dispatch report. The total value of the missing items was about $700.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
February 27, 2023 11:48 AM

Thursday, Feb. 23

12:43 a.m., near Audubon, a caller reported they caught their son smoking marijuana. The caller was advised to destroy the suspected drugs and paraphernalia.

2:58 p.m., near Callaway, a caller reported their bank account had been hacked. The accounts were frozen and no money was lost.

3:01 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, physical altercation between two men. The caller was advised of harassment restraining order procedures. No injuries reported.

Friday, Feb. 24

ADVERTISEMENT

More Crime and Courts:
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Dent man gets ‘staggered’ sentence on DWI charges; Ponsford man sentenced on meth charge
The trooper found multiple empty alcohol "shooters," a half-full Budweiser can in the center console, and three unopened Budweiser cans on the floor of the vehicle, according to court records.
February 27, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
crime-tape.png
Minnesota
Fugitive who skipped out on rural Minnesota murder trial found dead in Minneapolis park
Ralph Apmann, 58, was found in Boom Island Park. Law enforcement had been searching for Apmann after he failed to appear at his murder trial in Cottonwood County earlier this month.
February 25, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
PXL_20230224_212528842.jpg
Minnesota
1 killed in Duluth police shooting
The man was being arrested for felony threats of violence when he charged at an officer with a knife, the police chief said.
February 24, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Ambulance.jpg
Minnesota
1 dead after snowmobile collides with tractor-trailer in NW Minnesota
A 49-year-old woman from Stephen, Minn., has died after her snowmobile collided with a tractor-trailer on Sunday in Buzzle Township near the Clearwater/Beltrami County line.
February 24, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service

6:18 a.m., near Highway 10 and Highway 59, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries reported.

11:56 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

2:07 p.m., at Dollar General, Frazee, a caller reported an unruly customer was making threats toward staff members.

2:23 p.m., near 2nd Street, Lake Park, fraud involving CashApp. $700 was lost and the bank card was canceled.

3:17 p.m., near Highway 10 and Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:58 p.m., at JCPenney, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

4:21 p.m., near 6th Street, Audubon, burglary. A caller reported the entry to their residence had been forced open and the door was damaged. A coin collection, among other items, was reported stolen. The total value of the items was about $700.

ADVERTISEMENT

5:10 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Saturday, Feb. 25

3:01 p.m., near Two Inlets Drive, Park Rapids, a caller said residents noticed the strong smell of gas. Occupants were evacuated. Officials believe a leaky propane tank caused the smell.

4:36 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported receiving harassing messages.

Sunday, Feb. 26

6:06 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, eight parking citations were issued.

6:42 a.m., near Lengby, drug related.

6:45 a.m., at All in All Sinclair, Frazee, a caller reported a man appeared to be sleeping in his car in the parking lot. A 28-year-old Frazee man was arrested for suspicion of DWI.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Local News:
Laurie.jpg
Local
Shopko Optical opens at Washington Square Mall
The store has expanded options for frames and lenses and lower starting prices. Maui Jim also coming to Shopko Optical.
February 27, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
0C7A1066 (2).JPG
Local
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Check out the snowmobile races and fireworks from Polar Fest's last weekend
Check out all the photos and video from the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race and fireworks on Detroit Lake during the last weekend of Polar Fest on Feb. 25.
February 25, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
AreaSchoolAdmin.png
Local
School officials at LPA, WDC earn regional leadership awards
Wadena-Deer Creek Superintendent Lee Westrum and Lake Park-Audubon Elementary School Principal Craig Bahr were recently honored by their professional associations with regional leadership awards.
February 24, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
TeacherStudent.jpg
Local
DL students put pottery bowls, soup up for sale at inaugural event
'Fill Your Bowl' art and soup event set for Feb. 27 at DLHS from 5-8 p.m.
February 24, 2023 07:14 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter

11:39 a.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a smell of marijuana. Officers were unable to locate the source of the smell.

1:42 p.m., at Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:19 p.m., near 295th Avenue, Waubun, a caller reported hearing a couple of gunshots coming from the area of a large black Dodge vehicle. Law enforcement was unable to locate the vehicle.

5:06 p.m., near Hillside Road, Lake Park, a caller reported their husband is an alcoholic and was severely intoxicated. A 53-year-old Lake Park man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

5:21 p.m., near Highway 10 and 180th Avenue, Audubon, single-vehicle crash. EMS was dispatched to the scene. No injuries reported.

6:05 p.m., near mile marker 270 on Highway 59, single-vehicle rollover. The driver appeared trapped but was breathing. The driver refused medical transport.

6:35 p.m., near mile marker 287 on Highway 59, multi-vehicle crash. At least one vehicle occupant was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment of unknown injuries.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Jordan Rasmusson (edited).png
Opinion
Opinion: Rasmusson champions legislation to protect the pensions of hardworking Minnesotans
February 27, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, Fergus Falls
Jon_Solinger_Photo.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Feb. 25-March 8
February 25, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Utility box courthouse.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
New public art project will decorate city's utility boxes
February 25, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes