Crime report: DL woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend; West Fargo woman injured in Ponsford snowmobile crash

Thursday, March 2

12:17 a.m., near Apex Court, Detroit Lakes, burglary reported. Officers did not observe any forced entry. A 26-year-old Dilworth woman was arrested for being in possession of a stolen wallet of a Fargo resident. The wallet was returned to its owner.

9:20 a.m., near Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a fraudulent loan scam. They reported the scam to their bank. No money was lost.

10:38 a.m., near Stone Creek Drive, Detroit Lakes, package theft. The package was reported as delivered on Feb. 22. The approximate value of the package was $150 and the caller is seeking a credit card reimbursement.

2:00 p.m., near James Street, Detroit Lakes, ongoing harassment involving neighbors.

3:01 p.m., near Becker County, drug-related.

ADVERTISEMENT

4:19 p.m., near Snowshoe Beach Road, Lake Park, a caller reported a moving company damaged landscaping on their property. The caller was advised the incident is a civil issue.

4:25 p.m., near Elm Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

10:16 p.m., near Ogema, verbal threats were made against a family member. The caller was advised of protection order procedures and trespass procedures.

Friday, March 3

More Crime and Courts:







1:15 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, domestic incident. A caller reported a man threw a glass at them. The incident is under investigation.

9:40 a.m., near Frazee, a report of inappropriate sexual conduct. The incident is under investigation.

10:14 a.m., near Laura Avenue, Detroit Lakes, past action domestic assault reported. The incident occurred on Feb. 27 and is under investigation.

10:26 a.m., near Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

10:39 a.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, multiple unruly students were reported. The incident doesn’t appear to be physical in nature and is under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

10:47 a.m., near Braseth Beach Road, Lake Park, a caller reported their 2020 Polaris Titan snowmobile was stolen within the last six weeks. The vehicle was valued at $10,000. The case is under investigation.

12:13 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting

3:39 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

5:50 p.m., at Central Market, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

7:38 p.m., near Park Rapids, mental health and suicide-related. A 17-year-old Park Rapids male reportedly jumped out a window and suffered a hand injury. The boy was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment and evaluation.

11:05 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, physical domestic. No medical transport was needed. A 23-year-old woman from Browning, Mont., was arrested in connection with the incident.

Saturday, March 4

7:04 a.m., near Morrow Avenue, an individual was served an official trespass notice from a business.

3:33 p.m., near Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

4:52 p.m., near County Road 37 and 315th Street, Ponsford, a 59-year-old West Fargo woman reportedly crashed her snowmobile into a tree and suffered possible rib injuries. The woman was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

5:50 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

10:14 p.m., near County Road 21, Waubun, missing motor vehicle. A 43-year-old man was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Sunday, March 5

More Local News:







12:53 p.m., near County Road 110, Callaway, a caller reported a snowmobile on private property.

2:01 p.m., at Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes, a 14-year-old boy suffered a possible concussion and right arm injury. The boy was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

4:22 p.m., near County Road 58 and County Road 37, Ponsford, a caller reported a man was cutting trees and part of a tree hit him in the head. The man refused medical treatment.

8:08 p.m., near Lyman Lakes Road, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported their girlfriend stabbed them in the face with a knife. A 29-year-old Detroit Lakes woman was arrested in connection with the incident and a 33-year-old Detroit Lakes man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

8:58 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, an individual was served an official trespass notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

9:24 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, drug-related.