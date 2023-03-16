Crime report: Fatal overdose reported in Ogema; rental car struck by train in Detroit Lakes, no injuries
Monday, March 13
12:16 a.m., near Loon Drive, Ogema, a caller reported a woman kicked in a window to a residence. The incident is under investigation.
4:56 a.m., near County Road 39, Frazee, horses were reported on the roadway. The caller was able to herd the animals back onto the property.
7:09 a.m., near Highway 34 and 590th Avenue, Park Rapids, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries.
9:17 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two instances of shoplifting were reported.
1:13 p.m., near Ogema, overdose fatality. A caller wanted a welfare check done on a 34-year-old Ogema man after they had lost contact for a couple of days. Officers forced entry to the man’s residence and found him face down and deceased. Officers believed the cause of death was a drug overdose.
1:14 p.m., near Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported their ex stole their garage door opener. Law enforcement informed the caller the issue is considered civil between the two parties.
1:27 p.m., near Highway 59 and 310th Street, Callaway, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.
4:34 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
5:47 p.m., near Phinney Avenue and Reynolds Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
9:51 p.m., near Golfview Road, Detroit Lakes, a 28-year-old man, of Tucson, Arizona, reported his 2021 Chevrolet BTM rental car was stuck on the train tracks. The man also noticed a train was approaching. Officers attempted to contact the railroad company to stop the train, but the train struck the vehicle. No injuries.
Tuesday, March 14
8:41 a.m. near Ogema, a handgun was reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.
10:47 a.m., near Eagle View Road, Ogema, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
1:00 p.m., near County Road 21, Ogema, White Earth Water and Sewer reported attempted catalytic converter theft on multiple vehicles. The attempts failed.
2:40 p.m., near mile marker 287 on Highway 59, Waubun, a jackknifed semitractor-trailer was reported. No injuries.
7:55 p.m., near Highway 34, Osage, a snowmobile collided with a vehicle. The 16-year-old Ponsford male driver of the snowmobile was up and walking around after the crash. He refused to give an official statement to law enforcement and was transported to a nearby medical clinic in a personal vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Wednesday, March 15
5:40 a.m., near County Road 106 and Highway 59, Callaway, railroad crossing arm malfunction. A repair team was dispatched.
8:51 a.m., near Prairie Wind Avenue, Callaway, burglary. The home is currently under construction and a toolbox and miscellaneous hand tools were reported stolen.
11:20 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, threats were reported.
12:24 p.m., near Sunnyside Avenue, Ogema, a debit card was lost and unauthorized charges were made to the account.
1:03 p.m., near County Road 143, Ogema, a vehicle was reported in a roadside ditch. No injuries.
6:46 p.m., near County Road 26 and Linden Road, Rochert, a 40-year-old man, of Manitoba, Canada, dislocated his knee while trying to free a snowmobile from the snow. The man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.
7:37 p.m., near Frazee, bullying was reported.
