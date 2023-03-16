6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crime report: Fatal overdose reported in Ogema; rental car struck by train in Detroit Lakes, no injuries

Officers forced entry to the man’s residence and found him face down and deceased. Officers believed the cause of death was a drug overdose, according to an emergency dispatch report.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 11:15 AM

Monday, March 13

12:16 a.m., near Loon Drive, Ogema, a caller reported a woman kicked in a window to a residence. The incident is under investigation.

4:56 a.m., near County Road 39, Frazee, horses were reported on the roadway. The caller was able to herd the animals back onto the property.

7:09 a.m., near Highway 34 and 590th Avenue, Park Rapids, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries.

9:17 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two instances of shoplifting were reported.

1:13 p.m., near Ogema, overdose fatality. A caller wanted a welfare check done on a 34-year-old Ogema man after they had lost contact for a couple of days. Officers forced entry to the man’s residence and found him face down and deceased. Officers believed the cause of death was a drug overdose.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Crime and Courts:

1:14 p.m., near Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported their ex stole their garage door opener. Law enforcement informed the caller the issue is considered civil between the two parties.

1:27 p.m., near Highway 59 and 310th Street, Callaway, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

4:34 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:47 p.m., near Phinney Avenue and Reynolds Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:51 p.m., near Golfview Road, Detroit Lakes, a 28-year-old man, of Tucson, Arizona, reported his 2021 Chevrolet BTM rental car was stuck on the train tracks. The man also noticed a train was approaching. Officers attempted to contact the railroad company to stop the train, but the train struck the vehicle. No injuries.

Tuesday, March 14

8:41 a.m. near Ogema, a handgun was reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.

10:47 a.m., near Eagle View Road, Ogema, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

1:00 p.m., near County Road 21, Ogema, White Earth Water and Sewer reported attempted catalytic converter theft on multiple vehicles. The attempts failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

2:40 p.m., near mile marker 287 on Highway 59, Waubun, a jackknifed semitractor-trailer was reported. No injuries.

7:55 p.m., near Highway 34, Osage, a snowmobile collided with a vehicle. The 16-year-old Ponsford male driver of the snowmobile was up and walking around after the crash. He refused to give an official statement to law enforcement and was transported to a nearby medical clinic in a personal vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, March 15

More Local News:

5:40 a.m., near County Road 106 and Highway 59, Callaway, railroad crossing arm malfunction. A repair team was dispatched.

8:51 a.m., near Prairie Wind Avenue, Callaway, burglary. The home is currently under construction and a toolbox and miscellaneous hand tools were reported stolen.

11:20 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, threats were reported.

12:24 p.m., near Sunnyside Avenue, Ogema, a debit card was lost and unauthorized charges were made to the account.

1:03 p.m., near County Road 143, Ogema, a vehicle was reported in a roadside ditch. No injuries.

6:46 p.m., near County Road 26 and Linden Road, Rochert, a 40-year-old man, of Manitoba, Canada, dislocated his knee while trying to free a snowmobile from the snow. The man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

7:37 p.m., near Frazee, bullying was reported.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
IMG_0611.JPG
Local
Arvig achieves major network milestone: 15,500 route miles
March 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Opinion web graphic dlpf
Columns
Opinion: Biden's budget doesn't go far enough to tackle nation's ballooning debt
March 15, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Robert L. Bixby, Concord Coalition executive director
Opinion.png
Columns
Opinion: State lawmakers need to act to fix staggering workforce shortage at nursing homes
March 15, 2023 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Tracy Hendrickx, vice president of Long-Term Care, Perham Health
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Yellowjackets before QF game.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Perham falls short against No. 3 Albany in quarterfinals of state tournament
March 16, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Luke Tweeton.jpeg
Sports
College wrestling: Tweeton loses two close matches in trip to NCAA DII wrestling championships
March 16, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Owatonna map.png
Minnesota
Owatonna driver killed in SE Minnesota crash Wednesday morning
March 15, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3 Rhett Zima AD7C5641.JPG
Prep
Zima receives high school Hobey Baker; three seniors awarded academic all-state in year-end hockey awards
March 15, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  News Staff