Crime report: Firearms stolen in Detroit Lakes burglary; Ogema man arrested on warrant after calling for help

Monday, March 20

7:50 a.m., On County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle was reported in a roadside ditch. No injuries.

8:30 a.m., On County Road 141, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a smell of ammonia. Detroit Lakes firefighters responded to the scene and the location was cleared in about an hour.

9:05 a.m., near Osage, a caller reported some pieces of fine china and a credit card were missing. The incident is under investigation.

10:43 a.m., near Ogema, overdose. A 26-year-old White Earth man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

1:15 p.m., near Village Lane, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an individual for pushing snow across the street and onto public property.

4:11 p.m., near Highway 10 Frontage Road, Detroit Lakes, multi-vehicle crash. No injuries reported.

4:43 p.m., near 320th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, burglary. A caller reported a Browning lever-action .308 rifle and Ruger 22LR rifles were stolen, along with an Xbox and personal safe containing about $700 and miscellaneous jewelry. An Xbox controller was found outside in a snowbank. The case is under investigation and a suspect is being sought.

5:22 p.m., near Ponsford, a red 2011 Lincoln MKZ was reported stolen.

11:00 p.m., near Ogema, disturbance. A caller, a 26-year-old Ogema man, stated an intoxicated 66-year-old Ogema man was out of control and wanted law enforcement assistance in calming the man down. Responding officers were able to calm the man down. The 26-year-old Ogema man was arrested on an unrelated warrant

Tuesday, March 21

9:58 a.m., near Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a street sign. No injuries.

10:10 a.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. One vehicle was parked. No injuries.

11:23 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, juvenile miscellaneous.

12:35 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

12:45 p.m., near Ogema, inappropriate sexual conduct involving juveniles reported. The incident is under investigation.

2:56 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a vaping device was seized from a student.

6:09 p.m., near Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

6:31 p.m., near Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage.

8:08 p.m., near mile marker 31 on Highway 10, a vehicle was reported in a roadside ditch. The crash may have been caused by a medical issue. No injuries reported.

Wednesday, March 22

12:01 a.m. to 3:45 a.m., In Detroit Lakes, more than 60 vehicles, across 21 different call-for-service entries, were issued parking citations.

10:24 a.m., at Frazee Elementary, unknown medical. A 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive, but breathing. Follow up reports indicated the child was alert and conscious. After speaking with the child’s parents, the boy was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

11:40 a.m., near Osage, past action assault. A caller reported being choked during an altercation. The incident is under investigation.

3:10 p.m., near Ogema, suspected drugs were found and turned over to law enforcement.

3:49 p.m., near Grant Street and West Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

4:22 p.m., near Willow Street and Linden Lane, Detroit Lakes, a dog was found and returned to its owner.

6:34 p.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, elbow injury. A 44-year-old Ogema was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.