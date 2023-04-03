50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Crime report: Frazee DWI hit-and-run leads to 3 arrests; inmate suffers injury in leap at county jail

A 25-year-old Frazee woman was arrested for suspicion of DWI. A 64-year-old Frazee woman and a 26-year-old Frazee man were also arrested on unrelated warrants, according to a dispatch report.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
News Staff
Today at 1:10 PM

Thursday, March 30

7:49 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, domestic incident. No injuries reported. The parties were separated.

11:02 a.m., near 230th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, medical. A 55-year-old Audubon man fell off a ladder at a residence. The man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment of a possible broken hip.

12:03 p.m., near Eagle View Road, Ogema, a 15-year-old Ogema boy was listed as a runaway.

1:21 p.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a marijuana smell at an apartment building. Officers were able to identify the apartment that appeared to be the source of the smell. No one answered the door.

3:05 p.m., near Main Avenue, Callaway, vandalism reported.

3:53 p.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, hit-and-run involving a parked vehicle.

4:46 p.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an unruly parent was loudly swearing at Roosevelt Elementary. Officers issued a warning to the unruly parent.

6:05 p.m., near Frazee Road, Frazee, a caller reported the lock and latch at their storage unit suffered damage in an attempted break-in. Thieves were unable to gain entry to the unit. The incident is under investigation.

6:32 p.m., near Brandy Lake Boulevard, Detroit Lakes, a loose, aggressive dog was reported. The dog owner was warned by law enforcement to keep the dog on their property.

8:14 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, a caller reported the “last few” train cars on a train traveling westbound through Detroit Lakes had “flat spots” on its wheels.

Friday, March 31

8:46 a.m., near Southwest Island Drive, Rochert, a caller reported attempted utility theft. Utility equipment was tampered with in an attempt to steal electricity.

1:16 p.m., at Menards, Detroit Lakes, two instances of shoplifting were reported.

4:06 p.m., near Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes, a firearm was reported stolen from a motor vehicle. The case is under investigation.

6:25 p.m., near Black Beauty Lane, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported someone shot their house. The bullet became lodged in an interior wall. The incident is under investigation.

9:49 p.m., near Abbey Lake Lane, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an intoxicated man was screaming and making threats. Officers spoke to the man. He calmed down and went to sleep.

Saturday, April 1

8:48 a.m., near 4th Street, Frazee, hit-and-run involving two vehicles. No injuries. The driver was reportedly intoxicated. A 25-year-old Frazee woman was arrested for suspicion of DWI. A 64-year-old Frazee woman and a 26-year-old Frazee man were also arrested on unrelated warrants.

8:51 a.m., near 230th Avenue, Waubun, a driver was found slumped over in a vehicle in a roadside ditch. A 36-year-old Ogema man was arrested for suspicion of DWI.

10:01 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, an ATV trailer was reported as stolen. The incident is under investigation.

11:39 a.m., near Minnesota Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a stray cat was reported.

2:12 p.m., near Stone Creek Drive, Detroit Lakes, hit-and-run involving a parked vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

8:28 p.m., at the Becker County Jail, Detroit Lakes, a male inmate leaped from the “top tier” of the jail to the ground. The man appeared to be in pain and was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment and then later returned to jail.

10:04 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

11:33 p.m., near Becker County, theft reported.

Sunday, April 2

1:24 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, loose dogs were reported.

1:27 p.m., near Minnesota Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a stray cat was reported.

6:27 p.m., at the Becker County Jail, Detroit Lakes, a female inmate was found unresponsive. The incident was possibly drug-related. She was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes and later returned to the jail.

9:14 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

