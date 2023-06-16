Da Vinci exhibit scheduled to arrive in Detroit Lakes in September

DETROIT LAKES — A Leonardo da Vinci exhibit may be enroute to the Becker County Historical Society and Museum . During the Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 13, Executive Director Becky Mitchell asked for a $5,000 sponsorship for the exhibit.

Mitchell hopes the “high end exhibit” will boost visitors beyond the community.

“It checks all the buttons, if you will,” she said. “It is history, science, art and will touch not only our facility, but will work in conjunction with our neighbors as well.”

Developed by Aurea Exhibitions and produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., Da Vinci The Exhibition "is a hands-on examination of da Vinci’s life, research and art," according to Imagine Exhibitions website. "Featuring more than 65 fully built, life-size inventions, more than 20 fine art studies and dozens of stunning displays, guests will learn the complex beginnings and lifetime achievements of da Vinci through his discoveries in art, engineering, flight, hydraulics, music, light and more." The exhibition's full-scale models "bring the master’s two-dimensional plans to life."

Mitchell has been looking at the exhibit for several years, but said the cost was prohibitive. She reported before the COVID-19 pandemic the cost of the exhibit was in the $100,000 ballpark, which included transportation, set up and so forth.

“Now, the exhibit is about $165,000,” Mitchell said. “Those numbers don’t work for Detroit Lakes, obviously. The reason that it fell in my lap is because it is in Billings, Montana this summer, and they had a cancellation at their next location. From a routing standpoint, we were an easy gap to fill.”

The Da Vinci exhibit will cost about $90,000 to bring to town. If necessary sponsorships are received, the exhibit would tentatively arrive in Mid-September and remain through early January. Contributed / Becker County Historical Society and Museum

Mitchell said the price point for the exhibit was brought down to $90,000 and included an extended stay from mid-September through early January 2024.

Mitchell said she contacted museums that had the exhibit and received positive feedback regarding the interest it created in and outside of the community. She added to make the price of tickets to see the exhibit reasonable, sponsorships would be needed.

The council approved a $5,000 sponsorship with funds being pulled from the liquor store fund. Alderman Ron Zeman suggested considering another sponsorship donation after summer liquor sale revenues were known.