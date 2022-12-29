99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
David Stowman honored with Minnesota Icon award

"Strive for what Mark Twain describes: 'Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life," Stowman said. "You might have to hunt for that job."

david stowman (edited).jpg
David Stowman
Contributed Photo/December 2022
News Staff
By News Staff
December 29, 2022 12:01 PM
DETROIT LAKES — David L. Stowman of Detroit Lakes has been honored with a Minnesota Icon Award, which recognizes professionals with proven success throughout a lengthy and accomplished career.

Those who win are leaders in their field over age 60 who have been active in their communities and in mentoring the next generation, according to a special publication called Minnesota icon Honors and Rising Young Professionals, which is published jointly by Finance and Commerce magazine and Minnesota Lawyer magazine.

Here's the segment written by Dan Heilman about David Stowman, who founded Stowman Law Firm in Detroit Lakes:

This year marks half a century as an attorney for David Stowman. But his journey began well before he hung out a shingle. 

Stowman lived with immigrant grandparents while his father was fighting in World War II. Then as a Marine officer in Vietnam, Stowman lived his dad's experience. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"I had reached a crossroads in my life, and had to decide what direction to take," he recalled. "The prospect of a career as a Marine officer was quite good, but the practice of law eliminated extended periods of family separation and a reduced life expectancy. Law school seemed like a good next step as I left the Marines." 

Colleagues call Stowman a model of professionalism and legal leadership and a dependable legal mentor. He first became a civil trial specialist in 2002. A previous Minnesota Lawyer Attorney of the Year, he was president of the Minnesota State Bar Association in 2004-05. He was chair of its Judicial Election Campaign Conduct Committee for three years. 

He has also served on the Minnesota Board of Public Defense and currently serves on the board of Minnesota Lawyers Mutual Insurance Company. 

"I helped develop policy affecting the state's lawyers and judges," Stowman said of his time with the MSBA. "As chair of the State Board of Public Defense, I participated in the development of best practices and helped navigate through a highly public difficult funding period." 

Although his caseload has dropped some, he's still active at the Stowman Law Firm in Detroit Lakes. 

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTY
