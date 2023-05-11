Day of Caring: Detroit Lakes, Frazee high school students serve their community for a day
The United Way of Becker County's annual Day of Caring was held in Detroit Lakes and Frazee on Wednesday, May 10. A total of 133 service projects were completed in Detroit Lakes and 56 in Frazee.
DETROIT LAKES — High school students in Detroit Lakes and Frazee did their part for their communities this past Wednesday, May 10, for the United Way of Becker County's annual Day of Caring.
According to United Way Executive Director Terry Haus, there were more than 800 students, staff and community volunteers out and about in Detroit Lakes, while in Frazee, nearly 400 students, staff and volunteers took part in the project.
Projects included raking lawns and pruning trees as well as picking up debris from yards and along roadside ditches.
In Detroit Lakes, a total of 60 groups went out and completed 133 projects, while in Frazee, a total of 56 projects were completed.
Lake Park-Audubon High School held its Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 3, but did not provide participation information in time to be included with this article before it went to press.
ADVERTISEMENT