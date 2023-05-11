99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Day of Caring: Detroit Lakes, Frazee high school students serve their community for a day

The United Way of Becker County's annual Day of Caring was held in Detroit Lakes and Frazee on Wednesday, May 10. A total of 133 service projects were completed in Detroit Lakes and 56 in Frazee.

Day of Caring 1.jpg
A group of Detroit Lakes High School students raked the lawn at this Long Lake-area residence during the United Way of Becker County's annual Day of Caring community service project on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 3:48 PM

DETROIT LAKES — High school students in Detroit Lakes and Frazee did their part for their communities this past Wednesday, May 10, for the United Way of Becker County's annual Day of Caring.

According to United Way Executive Director Terry Haus, there were more than 800 students, staff and community volunteers out and about in Detroit Lakes, while in Frazee, nearly 400 students, staff and volunteers took part in the project.

Frazee Day of Caring.JPG
Students at Frazee-Vergas High School were out and about in Frazee on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, performing community service projects for the United Way of Becker County's annual Day of Caring.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Projects included raking lawns and pruning trees as well as picking up debris from yards and along roadside ditches.

Sally Hausken.jpeg
Detroit Lakes resident Sally Hausken provided some photos of students working on her property for the annual United Way Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Contributed / Sally Hausken

In Detroit Lakes, a total of 60 groups went out and completed 133 projects, while in Frazee, a total of 56 projects were completed.

Day of Caring 2.JPG
Detroit Lakes High School students raked the lawn and picked up debris at this local residence for the United Way of Becker County's annual Day of Caring service project on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Lake Park-Audubon High School held its Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 3, but did not provide participation information in time to be included with this article before it went to press.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
potholes.jpg
Local
Pothole season may be nearing an end
May 11, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Heartland Trail
Local
Path from Heartland Trail to Detroit Mountain discussed
May 11, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
ballpark.jpg
Local
Bucks Mill to serve beer at Ligers games
May 11, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Council.jpg
News
Crowd cheers as gas stations are removed from neighborhood commercial zones
May 11, 2023 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Scott and Sarge.JPG
Local
Former Frazee firefighter to speak at May 17 mental health event in Detroit Lakes
May 11, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Dog bites child and police officer, dog gets taken to Fargo
May 11, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
DL Section 8AA True Team Meet.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Lakers sail to True Team State berths; boys and girls secure first place
May 11, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli