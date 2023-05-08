99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Detroit Lake is free at last, after 167 ice-locked days

If that seems like a long stretch of winter ice, that’s because it is: The average ice cover on Detroit Lake is 151 days, stretching back over the 113 years for which there are comparable records.

lake2 (edited).jpg
Open water on Detroit Lake on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
By Nathan Bowe
May 07, 2023 at 9:53 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The ice snuck off Detroit Lake in the wee hours of Friday, May 5, about 15 days later than the average for the lake’s 131-year ice-out history, according to longtime lake observer Dick Hecock of Detroit Lakes.

This makes two shivery years in a row that the ice-out occurred in May: Last year the ice finally took the hint and left on May 6.

Even though the ice came off a day earlier than last year, it actually hung around a week longer – for 167 chilly days – because the lake froze over about a week earlier this winter season, on Nov. 19.

If that seems like a long stretch of winter ice, that’s because it kind of is: The average period of ice cover on Detroit Lake is 151 days, stretching back over the 113 years for which there are comparable records.

But Hecock said it is worth keeping in mind that the average is not very useful in describing the ice-out history of Detroit Lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s 167 days of frozen lake was a bit of an outlier, for example, because the average ice-cover period has actually decreased by about eight days, he said.

Nearly all that change can be chalked up to warmer nighttime air temperatures in the autumn, which cause the lake to freeze over later.

lake1 (edited).jpg
Open water beckons to a dock and boat lift waiting on the shore of Detroit Lake on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Ice-out times, on the other hand, respond mostly to unchanging sun angle and sun energy intensity, Hecock said.

So while ice-out dates may be all over the board from one year to the next, the average date has held steady.

There has been a recent surge in May ice-outs – of the 18 May ice-outs in 131 years, four have come in the last 11 years – 2013, 2018, 2022, and 2023.

However, those later dates have been offset statistically by early-season ice outs in 2012, 2016, 2017, 2021, all in March or the first few days of April, Hecock said.

Thought the ice would never leave this year? It could have been worse: The latest ice-out was May 17 in 1950.

But it could definitely have been better: The earliest ice-out was on March 23 in 2012, not long after St. Patrick’s Day.

What To Read Next
American Flag stock photo
Local
Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters
May 06, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Rootz_Within_P1012917.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, May 6-17
May 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
lakeshirts2 (front).jpg
Business
Growing again: Lakeshirts acquires Colorado-based resort apparel company
May 05, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
BOYS TENNIS.jpg
Prep
Detroit Lakes goes one for one at home triangular against Thief River Falls and Moorhead
May 08, 2023 01:12 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
BOYS GOLF.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: Lakers finish middle of the pack at Battle of the Border
May 08, 2023 01:10 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Isabella Smith.jpg
Prep
DLHS senior competes at national gymnastics championships
May 07, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
20230505-163750.jpg
News
UPDATED: 40-year-old Menahga man injured in motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 10 near Lake Park Township
May 05, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  News Staff