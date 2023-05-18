Detroit Lakes Area Adult Education sees 6 earn adult diplomas, 22 collect GEDs

DETROIT LAKES — “I never thought this day would come,” Destiny Weaver said. “Growing up, not too many people graduated in our family.”

Weaver was the honorary speaker at the Lakes Area Adult Education graduation program on Tuesday, May 16.

She explained that her childhood years were spent at foster homes.

“Different foster homes meant different schools,” she said. “I think I had over seven transcripts.”

Detroit Lakes Adult Education Program Manager Amy Fish (left) shakes the hand of Niimay Trickey, a graduate recognized during the Lakes Area Adult Education graduation and awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 16. Jen Hellekson (middle) calls the graduates forward to accept their accolades. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

When she “aged out” of the foster care system at 18, she was comfortable in a life that revolved around using drugs and gave little, if any, thought to careers that require a high school diploma. The road she was on took a detour when her sister died in April 2021. While gripped with pain from the loss, she saw clearly that she needed to merge onto a new road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I took custody of both my sister’s kids, and with me taking them, I wanted to become a better person for myself and for them,” she said. “So, I changed how I was as a person.”

As Weaver leaned into her new life, serendipitous moments happened. For example, while enrolling her niece into Head Start, she was introduced to the opportunities and assistance available with the adult education program in Detroit Lakes.

James Stiyer (right) smiles for a picture from audience members as he walks to the front of the room with the rest of the Lakes Area Adult Education's graduating class. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“They helped me get my license back, and helped me go back to school,” Weaver said. “And, I started my internship at Mahube. I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else. They do so much for the community and people around them. It’s been a long journey for me, but I got it done.”

Weaver was one of six students that received an adult diploma at the graduation and awards ceremony. There were also 22 students that received GEDs.

The adult diploma is different from a GED as students earn missing high school credits through various options, whereas GEDs are earned through four tests taken individually.

During the ceremony, two students were also recognized for receiving U.S. citizenship — Darika Steichen and Maria Velasquez.