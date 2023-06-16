Detroit Lakes Area Pride to host free community picnic Wednesday at City Park

DETROIT LAKES — Though they've only been meeting officially since March of this year, Detroit Lakes Area Pride members are gearing up to host their first-ever public event in honor of national LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) Pride Month on Wednesday, June 21 at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell.

The fledgling organization currently has about 6-9 active members but would welcome anyone who wants to join, according to DL Area Pride's treasurer, Paul Haarstick.

"We meet on the second Monday of every month," he said, adding that because the time and location may vary, anyone who would like to attend should visit the group's Facebook page for up-to-date information on where and when future meetings will be held.

For their first community event, the group has received support from three local churches, he added: The Congregational United Church of Christ (UCC), which helped them with obtaining the proper permits and insurance, along with Detroit Lakes United Methodist Church and Trinity Lutheran Church, both of which are helping to spread awareness of the event and enlist volunteers.

"UCC has been a big administrative help with getting this event started," Haarstick said.

The picnic, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., includes food, yard games, music, giveaways and more.

"We'll have tacos-in-a-bag, and potentially s'mores," he added. "It's a free event for the community to come and meet us."

In the future, Haarstick said, the group would like to get more involved in other public Pride events, like the Fargo-Moorhead Pride Parade (set for Aug. 13 in Moorhead), and the brand-new Pride Parade and Feast that is being hosted by the Naytahwaush Community Council on Saturday, June 24, starting at 3 p.m.

"We're going to try to be a part of that (Naytahwaush) event," he said, adding that it was "very exciting" to see more Pride celebrations being planned in the lakes area.

Haarstick noted that with events such as Wednesday's Pride Picnic, their organization is hoping to spread awareness of who they are, and who they are not.

"We're your neighbors — you see us at Central Market, at fundraisers ... we go to church with you," he said. "My hope is that when people see and acknowledge that we're a part of this community, like anybody else, it will change the (hostile) attitudes some people can have."

Haarstick added that anyone who would like to become involved in DL Area Pride should send an email to dlareapride@gmail.com for more information.