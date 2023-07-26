Detroit Lakes bans marijuana in public places, and Becker County is poised to follow suit

DETROIT LAKES — Using marijuana in Minnesota is legal as of Aug. 1, but if you’re hoping to blaze up as you stroll about public spaces in Detroit Lakes, forget about it – unless you have $150 to burn.

The Detroit Lakes City Council on Monday gave final approval to an ordinance that bans the use of cannabis and hemp products in public places within city limits — and violators face a $150 administrative fine.

There are exceptions, however, and cannabis or hemp products can be used at an establishment or event that is licensed to permit on-site consumption, or that is on private property.

It will be kind of like the permits granted to nonprofit events for their beer gardens – but in the case of cannabis, the product will be less yeasty and more greenish and skunky-smelling.

During the council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 11, Alderman Wendy Spry likened the city ordinance to the one in place that prohibits liquor in public spaces, unless special permission is given by the council, according to an earlier story by reporter Barbie Porter.

City Attorney Charles Ramstad said that Spry’s comparison was “very accurate.”

Apartment owners can regulate whether or not the products can be used on their property, with landlords having the option of adding regulations to the lease for their tenants.

The state legalization of cannabis allows Minnesotans 21 and older to possess and use certain amounts of the product. The full statute can be read on the Minnesota Legislature website.

Detroit Lakes largely based its cannabis ordinance on a model ordinance provided by the League of Minnesota Cities, and Becker County is poised to follow that lead.

At the July 18 County Board meeting, chairman Barry Nelson pushed to get a county cannabis ordinance in place as quickly as possible.

“I think we need to let people know that public-use, on public property, we don’t want it there,” said Nelson. “If you want to use (marijuana) it should be in your personal space.”

Recognizing that the new state law goes into effect Aug. 1, he said “the county should have something on the books just saying that we recognize that we have to get ahead of this.”

The county will likely use a model ordinance similar to the one enacted by Detroit Lakes to prohibit cannabis use on public lands.

Commissioners voiced support for expediting the ordinance process, and discussed setting a public hearing for the board’s next meeting on Aug. 1.

Minnesota is the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana use since Colorado first legalized it in January of 2014.