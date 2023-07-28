Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club needs volunteers to serve VIP guests, sell raffle tickets at WE Fest

DETROIT LAKES — For many years now, the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes has been providing volunteers to serve food and beverage patrons in the VIP hospitality area at the WE Fest country music festival.

This year, however, with all of the VIP and reserved seating areas completely sold out ahead of the Aug. 3-5 event, the need is greater than ever.

"They added another buffet line and we need about 10 more volunteers for that," said Lisa McLeod, one of the volunteer coordinators for this year's WE Fest hospitality service. "Plus they added a couple more bars, and we're staffing those too."

Altogether, roughly 300 volunteers are needed to fill all the shifts from Thursday through Saturday, McLeod said, with the biggest need being for the 3:30-9 p.m. food service and the 5-11 p.m. bar service on both Friday and Saturday nights.

One special "perk" for festival volunteers: Free camping (for those working all three days) and music passes for WE Fest. Here are the details:



Earn a complimentary one-day, general admission music pass by working one six-hour volunteer shift.

Earn a complimentary three-day, general admission music pass by working at least three festival shifts (two evenings and one day shift), totaling 18-22 hours.

Volunteers living within a 25-mile radius of Detroit Lakes will receive complimentary employee parking passes and/or shuttle service passes from the Becker County Fairgrounds.

Volunteers living outside of a 25-mile radius of Detroit Lakes who are scheduled to earn three-day music passes will receive complimentary festival camping passes.

All volunteers will receive complimentary T-shirts for their appropriate shifts — or other means of identification if shirt sizes run out.

For more information, contact Lisa McLeod at 218-204-0494, or send an email to wefestvip@bgcdl.com. You can also sign up at the website, bgcdl.org (the info for WE Fest volunteering is currently at the top of the main page).

Raffle tickets on sale

The Boys and Girls Club also uses volunteers to sell raffle tickets for its annual WE Fest raffle, which is in its 14th year.

As has been the case since the raffle was started a decade and a half ago, there will be just one grand prize winner: For just $20 per ticket, you get a chance to win a WE Fest 2024 VIP camping and music package for two, along with a 17-foot, 2023 Ice Castle limited edition fish house, which includes four beds plus a heating and cooling unit.

But two other lucky prize winners will also be chosen to receive cash prizes of $250 each.

The winning tickets will be announced live on WE Fest's Main Stage, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

They are currently available for purchase all week at the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes (150 Richwood Road) and the Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store (1305 US Highway 10 West) as well as on the WE Fest grounds throughout the festival, which is where the volunteers come in. Ticket sales will continue until 6 p.m. on Saturday, after which the drawing will be held.

"Our sponsors were so incredible in covering all our expenses every $20 ticket sold goes directly back to the club," Hoskins added. "That $20 will fund a full day of summer camp, 20 healthy snacks, or new games and supplies."

All together, Hoskins said, between raffle sales and staffing the WE Fest VIP food and beverage service, the club raises upward of $30,000 for its programming and services.