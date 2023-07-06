Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Detroit Lakes celebrates Independence Day

Thousands of people gathered at the beach, park and in the water to watch this year's fireworks show.

DETROIT LAKES TRIBUNE4th Fireworks-06.jpg
Bright green and magenta fireworks light up the sky and Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, July 4.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Paige Gifford
By Paige Gifford
Today at 3:25 PM

DETROIT LAKES — As the sun was setting on Tuesday, July 4, the City Beach and City Park began to fill with people. Vacationers and locals gathered hours in advance to claim their spots for this year’s fireworks show.

Three barges sat in the middle of Detroit Lakes right in front of J&K Marina. Hundreds of boats gathered around the barges to have a front-row view of the show.

As soon as 10 p.m. hit, the fireworks were shot off from the barges. For 20 minutes the sky was lit up with many different colors and fun shapes. Once the fireworks show had ended, the viewers gave a big round of applause.

Earlier on Tuesday, boat parades made their way around the various local lakes. A little early morning rain didn’t stop people from decorating their boats with American flags and patriotic decor and hitting the water.

Lake Melissa’s boat parade began at 10:30 a.m. and Big and Little Floyd’s boat parade occurred shortly after. Long Lake’s boat parade began at 1 p.m. at the public access.

Lake Melissa Boat Parade.jpg
Boaters power through the rain to take part in the Lake Melissa Independence Day Boat Parade on Tuesday, July 4.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
DETROIT LAKES TRIBUNE4th Fireworks-07.jpg
The fireworks display over Detroit Lakes had many fun shapes such as smiley faces and hearts on Tuesday, July 4.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES TRIBUNE4th Fireworks-03.jpg
Detroit Lake was just as colorful as the night sky during the Independence Day fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
DETROIT LAKES TRIBUNE4th Fireworks-01.jpg
There were a lot of fireworks to admire during the Fourth of July show on Detroit Lake. The sky was bursting with color on the evening of Tuesday, July 4.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

