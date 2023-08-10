Detroit Lakes City Council approves 3 special events at August meeting

DETROIT LAKES — City Park in Detriot Lakes will have 24 life-size silhouettes of people installed in October. Each silhouette represents a person who was killed in Minnesota from domestic violence in 2022.

Domestic violence is almost a daily occurrence, as seen on the daily Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office call logs. Some who endure abuse are able to break free and find help at organizations, such as Lakes Crisis and Resource Center.

The Lakes Crisis and Resource Center is hosting the event set for Oct. 1-7, which was approved by the Detroit Lakes City Council during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The temporary installation of weather-proof, freestanding silhouettes will be located along a walking path that extends from Washington Avenue to the parking lot near the Pavilion. There will also be an informational booth on-site with staff from the Lakes Crisis and Resource Center.

“Each silhouette will represent one homicide victim and will include their name, age, a brief quote about their story, and a QR code to read more on our website,” explained the application for the event at City Park that was submitted by Lakes Crisis and Resource Center.

Aldermen Wendy Spry and Ron Zeman, along with the rest of the Detroit Lakes City Council, approved three special event applications at the monthly council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The council also approved other events that utilize public space, including:

A bean bag tournament Aug. 18-19 on Holmes Street. The event is hosted by the Detroit Lakes Eagles. More information on the event can be gathered by calling David Myhre, 218-841-8736.

An Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Holmes Street between Washington Avenue and Lake Avenue. The application said the event would be a festival with games for kids and adults, live music, food trucks and a beer garden.

The event is being hosted by the Noon Rotary, Bucks Mill Brewing and the Eagles. The City Council also approved temporary on-sale intoxicating licenses for the Eagles Club and Bucks Mill Brewing for the event.

Wreaths Across America event planning underway

Tom Mortenson spoke to the City Council about the Wreaths Across America event scheduled for Dec. 16.

Mortenson, who was joined at the lectern by his wife and grandson, explained the event has been held in Detroit Lakes in past years, but this one is set to be larger.

“We are the only city actually, the only place west of Minneapolis, in west-central Minnesota that does this ceremony,” he said.

Tom Mortenson spoke to the Detroit Lakes City Council regarding the upcoming Wreaths Across America planning that is underway for the December event. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

He explained the event includes placing handmade wreaths at veteran grave sites and other memorials. Wreaths Across America begins at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. An estimated 3,700 additional locations participate throughout the U.S. and abroad, according to Mortenson.