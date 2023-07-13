Detroit Lakes City Council may prohibit use of cannabis in public places

DETROIT LAKES —When cannabis becomes legal in Minnesota on Aug. 1, the city of Detroit Lakes may have an ordinance in place to prohibit using the product in public spaces.

During the council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 11, Alderman Wendy Spry likened the city ordinance to the one in place that prohibits liquor in public spaces, unless special permission is given by the council.

City Attorney Charles Ramstad said that Spry’s comparison was “very accurate.”

The Detroit Lakes City Council passed the first reading of Ordinance 515. If the second reading passes and the law is enacted, the ordinance would prohibit use of cannabis and hemp products in public places within city limits.

Violators of the ordinance may face a petty misdemeanor and up to a $300 fine.

The ordinance grants exceptions for using cannabis or hemp products at an establishment or event that is licensed to permit on-site consumption” of cannabis or hemp products or on private property. Ramstad noted apartment owners can regulate whether or not the product can be used on the property. He stated landlords would have the option of adding regulations to the lease for their tenants.

Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm said that initially, the city thought state statute language had covered use of cannibus and hemp products in public places. But, the League of Minnesota Cities informed city administrators that was not the case. Instead, the recommendation was to put an ordinance into place. Doing so would empower police to administer a petty misdemeanor or administrative penalty for those that violate the ordinance.

Klemm said with the state legalization date approaching, the council would need to hold a second special meeting on July 25 for the second reading of the ordinance, so it would go into effect in August.

The state legalization of cannabis allows Minnesotans 21 and older to possess and use certain amounts of the product. The full statute can be read on the Minnesota Legislature website.