Detroit Lakes City Council members sworn in; Dan Wenner honored

DETROIT LAKES — Newly-elected Detroit Lakes city aldermen were sworn into office at a brief city council meeting on Tuesday.

They were also given committee assignments and received a briefing for new elected officials on the state’s open meeting law, the Data Practices Act and similar rules and responsibilities for elected officials in Minnesota, according to Detroit Lakes City Attorney Charlie Ramstad.

Four newcomers join the 10-member Detroit Lakes City Council this year: Jackie Bublotz (elected at-large by a citywide vote), Shaun Carlson (Ward 1), James Deraney (also elected at-large) and Mike Stearns (Ward 2). Incumbent Matt Boeke was also reelected in Ward 3. All five were elected to four-year terms on the council. Alderman Ron Zeman was again chosen to be vice mayor.

Committee assignments for 2023-2024 are:



Public Works Committee : Ron Zeman, Shaun Carlson, Aaron Dallman, and Dan Josephson.

: Ron Zeman, Shaun Carlson, Aaron Dallman, and Dan Josephson. Public Safety Committee : Wendy Spry, Matt Boeke, James Deraney and Ron Zeman.

: Wendy Spry, Matt Boeke, James Deraney and Ron Zeman. Community Development Committee : Matt Boeke, Shaun Boeke, Wendy Spry and Ron Zeman.

: Matt Boeke, Shaun Boeke, Wendy Spry and Ron Zeman. Finance Committee : Dan Josephson, Matt Boeke, Jackie Buboltz and Mike Stearns.

: Dan Josephson, Matt Boeke, Jackie Buboltz and Mike Stearns. Liquor and Gambling Committee: Aaron Dallman, Jackie Buboltz, James Deraney and Mike Stearns.

Former Alderman Dan Wenner, left, received a plaque from Mayor Matt Brenk on Jan. 3 in honor of his time on the Detroit Lakes City Council. The meeting was held in the community room at the police station, which explains the historic photo in the background. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Also at the meeting, Alderman Dan Wenner received a plaque recognizing his time on the city council. Wenner, who served 12 years on the council, opted not to seek reelection last year.