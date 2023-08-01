Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Detroit Lakes collects more than $640K in state, federal grants for hangar project at airport

The money will be used to demolish an old 1940s block hanger, which is in poor condition, prep the site for two new hangars, and design and build a taxi lane and apron to serve the new hangars.

IMG_3098.JPG
Construction equipment moves dirt during a 2020 project at the Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport.
Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — State and federal funds are rolling in to help pave the way for two new hangars at the Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport.

The Detroit Lakes City Council accepted $642,357 in state and federal grants at a special meeting on July 24.

The federal money totals $523,755 and the state money totals $118,602.

It will be used to demolish an old 1940s block hanger, which is in poor condition, prep the site for two new hangars, and design and build a taxi lane and apron to serve the new hangars.

The project is expected to cost about $922,000, but bid-letting has not yet occurred.

In an earlier story, Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm noted that the city expects another federal grant, totaling $191,340, to be applied during the next fiscal cycle. After that, there would be potential for a 5% matching state grant.

The goal is to reduce the local share of the cost as much as possible, hopefully to as low as $67,000.

The cost of the two new T-hangars is not included in the project.

Each would be a six-unit building with about 8,000 square feet of space. The T-hangars are estimated to cost between $1.2 and $1.4 million.

Klemm said earlier that rent from the new hangers will pay for the new hanger project over time. However, he said the airport commission will need to decide how it plans to fund the building project upfront — either with commercial financing, such as a bond, or an internal loan.

Also at the July 24 meeting, the City Council accepted a state grant of $50,813 for state fiscal years 2024 and 2025 (for a total of $101,626) for standard airport maintenance and operation needs.

The state fiscal year starts July 1 and ends June 30, so Minnesota is already in fiscal year 2024.

(Reporter Barbie Porter contributed to this story)

