Detroit Lakes Fire Department seeks FEMA grant to bring training facility to area

DETROIT LAKES — A new $1.23 million training center is being sought by the Detroit Lakes Fire Department. The first step is to apply for a FEMA Assistance Firefighters Grant, which would require a 5% match by the city. To apply for the grant, the City Council’s approval was needed.

During the Detroit Lakes City Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Detroit Lakes Fire Chief Mike Hanson provided a packet of information about the facility and discussed the project with the council.

He explained the facility would be used by Detroit Lakes first responder units, as well as those who provide mutual aid to the city. Hanson said the project was discussed at the Becker County Fire Chief’s meeting and found broad support.

“During the meeting, we discussed cost sharing for the grant as well as maintenance and operating costs,” Hanson wrote in the council’s informational packet. He noted that proposing the project as a regional grant may improve their chances.

Hanson provided the City Council with renderings of the state-of-art training facility from Fire Facilities Steel Fire Training Towers.

The structure’s dimensions offered a 264-square-foot area with a tower with a flat roof that has a height of 30 feet. There was a residential section that offered about 180 square feet of space, and a ceiling that peaks at 27 feet with a 16-inch gable roof. The facility also has a 308-square-foot burn room with ceilings that have a height of 10 feet.

The training facility would be equipped with simulators, mock structures and more to provide hands-on experience in a variety of situations that firefighters and other first responders may encounter.

“The center will also support training in other disciplines,” Hanson wrote. “We will design the center to be able to support other activities, including confined space rescue, high angle rescue as well as law enforcement-centered activities.”

Hanson found the support he was hoping for from the City Council to pursue the FEMA grant.