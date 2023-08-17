Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Detroit Lakes Fire Department seeks FEMA grant to bring training facility to area

First responder training facility estimated to cost $1.23 million, FEMA grant would cover all but 5%.

IMG_9541.jpg
Aldermen Wendy Spry and Ron Zeman listened to Detroit Lakes Fire Chief Mike Hanson discuss a proposed first responder training facility and a FEMA grant that would pay for a majority of the project.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 9:32 AM

DETROIT LAKES — A new $1.23 million training center is being sought by the Detroit Lakes Fire Department. The first step is to apply for a FEMA Assistance Firefighters Grant, which would require a 5% match by the city. To apply for the grant, the City Council’s approval was needed.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

During the Detroit Lakes City Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Detroit Lakes Fire Chief Mike Hanson provided a packet of information about the facility and discussed the project with the council.

He explained the facility would be used by Detroit Lakes first responder units, as well as those who provide mutual aid to the city. Hanson said the project was discussed at the Becker County Fire Chief’s meeting and found broad support.

“During the meeting, we discussed cost sharing for the grant as well as maintenance and operating costs,” Hanson wrote in the council’s informational packet. He noted that proposing the project as a regional grant may improve their chances.

Hanson provided the City Council with renderings of the state-of-art training facility from Fire Facilities Steel Fire Training Towers.

ADVERTISEMENT

train facility fire two.jpg
A new $1.23 million training center is being sought by the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, providing a FEMA Assistance Firefighters Grant is received. If the grant were obtained, the match requirement would be 5%. The match cost burden may be shared by outlying fire departments that would also utilize the facility.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The structure’s dimensions offered a 264-square-foot area with a tower with a flat roof that has a height of 30 feet. There was a residential section that offered about 180 square feet of space, and a ceiling that peaks at 27 feet with a 16-inch gable roof. The facility also has a 308-square-foot burn room with ceilings that have a height of 10 feet.

The training facility would be equipped with simulators, mock structures and more to provide hands-on experience in a variety of situations that firefighters and other first responders may encounter.

“The center will also support training in other disciplines,” Hanson wrote. “We will design the center to be able to support other activities, including confined space rescue, high angle rescue as well as law enforcement-centered activities.”

Hanson found the support he was hoping for from the City Council to pursue the FEMA grant.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
Money
Local
First National Bank of Henning to acquire Evansville and Detroit Lakes branches of First Security Bank
1h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
KING, ALLEN RONALD- Landscape-2.jpg
Local
After confrontation in Detroit Lakes store, Frazee man faces charges for stolen pistol
23h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Styx at Shooting Star.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 16-27
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Herzog Family pose.JPG
Members Only
Sports
The Herzogs take over the 91st Pine to Palm
17h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
State patrol releases ID of teen killed in Benton County crash
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
081421.O.DNT.sharptailsC5
Northland Outdoors
Talk with a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager Thursday
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
motorcycle crash.png
Local
Two Lake Park residents seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Otter Tail Lake
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff