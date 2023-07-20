6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Detroit Lakes firefighters keep their cool and win Water Fights after grueling final game

Strehlow Insulation defeated the Zion Lutheran Church team and the firefighters beat the Detroit Lakes Crossfit team to advance to the final game.

fire crew backside (edited).jpg
The Detroit Lakes Fire Department team used a solid, precision-minded approach to take down foe after foe in the Water Fights on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
July 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM

DETROIT LAKES — After an epic battle, a hardy Detroit Lakes Fire Department team extinguished a doughty Strehlow Insulation team to win the Northwest Water Carnival Water Fights on Wednesday.

The water fights, a Water Carnival classic event, drew a big crowd of spectators to Detroit Lakes City Park to watch teams of four to six people compete with fire hoses to push a suspended ball over the other team’s line.

pink dudes (edited).jpg
The Strehlow Insulation team used an aggressive attack technique to fight its way to the final game of the Water Fights on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Detroit Lakes City Park.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Both finalists proved they could take a drenching and stay focused, by beating four other teams on their way to the championship game.

Strehlow Insulation defeated the Zion Lutheran Church team and the firefighters beat the Detroit Lakes Crossfit team to advance to the final game in the double-elimination event.

sailing team scrambles (edited).jpg
The Gemini Sailing Charters team scrambles to beat back a surging Dion's Danger Zone No. 1 team Wednesday at the Water Fights in Detroit Lakes. The Gemini team won the Water Fights last year, but ran into choppy weather this time around.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

The Water Carnival continues through the weekend:

  • Thursday, July 20: American Red Cross Blood Drive at Grace Lutheran Church and Bingo at the Pavilion.
  • Friday, July 21: Kegs and Eggs with K-FAN at the Pavilion; Inflatable Games to Go (continues Saturday) at the City Park; Airboat Rides at the City Beach (continues Saturday); Helicopter Rides (continues through Sunday) at the Becker County Fairgrounds; and Bash on the Beach Night 1 with Everclear/Born Too Late on the City Beach in front of the Pavilion.
    crossfit team (crossfit).jpg
    The Detroit Lakes Crossfit team took a drenching during the Water Fights.
    Nathan Bowe/Tribune
  • Saturday, July 22: NWC Softball Tournament (continues through Sunday) at Snappy Park; 5K Water Carnival Fun Run/Walk at the City Park; Pet and Doll Parade starting at the Holy Rosary parking lot; Pet Show at the City Park Bandshell; Classic Car Show at the City Park; Sand Volleyball Tournament at Peoples Park; junior and adult Bean Bag Tournaments at the City Park; Home Brew Beer Tasting and Chili Cook-Off at Bucks Mill Brewery; and Bash on the Beach Night 2 with Craig Morgan/Antonio Moraes.
    crowd shot (edited).jpg
    The Water Carnival Water Fights drew a crowd to Detroit Lakes City Park on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
    Nathan Bowe/Tribune
  • Sunday, July 23: Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast at the Pavilion; Parade of the Northwest on Washington Avenue and West Lake Drive; and Water Ski Show following the parade on the City Beach.
dl firefighters (edited).jpg
The Detroit Lakes Fire Department team doing battle during the Water Fights on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
Bowe covers the Becker County Board and the court system for the Tribune, and handles the opinion pages for the Tribune and Focus. As news editor of both papers, he is the go-to contact person for readers and the general public: breaking or hard news tips, story ideas, questions and general feedback should be directed to him.
