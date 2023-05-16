Detroit Lakes High School's lighthouse is now operational

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes High School students working toward a goal now have an operational lighthouse to celebrate their achievements.

Students Carter Becker and Tyler Ostlie were put to the task of building the lighthouse after the school’s weightlifting coach made the request. Ostlie said the idea was to have something to recognize personal records set by students during practices.

The lighthouse is 7 ½ feet tall and about 3 feet wide at the base of the structure. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The two students first created a sketch and then built a small desktop model.

“The design process took about a week,” Ostlie estimated, adding they sought out math teacher Karen Trout’s assistance to help with the angles.

After having a solid grasp on what needed to be done, the two began building the lighthouse that measures 7 ½ feet tall and about 3 feet wide at the base of the structure. The two utilized the CNC router to cut the sides of the lighthouse, as well as the top and bottom pieces. The top piece includes the typical architectural design of lighthouse structures, as well as an opening for a rotating light to beam through.

“The top piece was a challenge,” he said. “There is a lot of woodwork and it took time to get it right and looking good.”

Detroit Lakes High School senior Carter Becker and junior Tyler Ostlie built a lighthouse with a light and horn for the high school weight room. Contributed / Tyler Ostlie

After the pieces were cut out and installed, the two students went a step further and added a horn and button to set it off.

“We’re in school, so the horn is not too loud, but you definitely can hear it in the weight room,” Ostlie said.

Technology trades teacher Dan Jorgenson said he was “very impressed” with his students' work.

“It’s pretty sweet,” he added. “They did a great job, as usual.”

Becker and Ostlie presented the lighthouse to the weightlifting coach last week, and it was quickly hoisted to a nook above a door.

“We’ve had a good response from teachers and students,” Ostlie said, adding other groups using the weight room have also used the lighthouse to recognize athletes reaching personal bests.