Detroit Lakes hikes tax levy by 9.9%
The total levy will increase by about 9.9%, or $650,000. It was about $6.6 million this year and will rise to about $7.2 million in 2023.
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes City Council on Tuesday voted to hike property taxes by nearly 10% for 2023.
Major factors in the 2023 budget include:
- A decrease of about $145,000 in Local Government Aid from the state. The city will receive about $393,000 in LGA in 2023, down from about $538,000 this year. Detroit Lakes received about $633,000 in LGA in 2020.
- Unsettled 2023 union contracts require allowances for increases in wages and health insurance.
- Increased costs to the city for workers' compensation insurance and natural gas.
- The need to increase the levy to pay back the city’s existing bonding debt.
- The higher cost of equipment and the need to increase the levy to pay off bonds for the new public works building.
- The need to budget for a new full-time fire chief. The overall fire department budget is about $825,000 for 2023, up from about $649,000 this year.
- No lake weed removal or sidewalk snow removal is included in the budget.
In rounded figures, the total city levy for 2023 will be about $7.2 million. That includes a 13% increase in the general fund, to about $4.7 million in 2023.
Other funds will receive: Just over $1 million for debt service (up 2.9% from this year), $970,000 for the equipment and building fund (up 11%), $338,000 for the public library (up 3.3%), $132,500 for the airport (no change) and $65,000 for the development authority (no change).
Because the city receives much of its revenue from places other than the property tax levy, its overall budget for 2023 is much higher — about $25.8 million.
Detroit Lakes has budgeted just over $8 million for its general fund next year, about $5.1 million for special revenue funds and $4.4 million for debt service funds. It has budgeted another $8.2 million for its liquor store, which is one of the most profitable in the state.
The city Economic Development Authority will also levy $120,000 in 2023.