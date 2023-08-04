Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Detroit Lakes kids raising funds for Patriot Assistance Dogs

Lemonade and sweet treat stand to be offered in Detroit Lakes Aug. 5-6.

PADraiser.jpg
Maylie McDonough, 7, and her sister Myah, 11, are hosting a fundraiser for Patriot Assistance Dog, a nonprofit in Detroit Lakes.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 8:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Myah McDonough, 11, and her sister Maylie, 7, are taking small steps to help accomplish big goals.

The sisters are hosting a lemonade and sweet treat stand to raise money for the Patriot Assistance Dogs program. The stand will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 5-6) at 1308 Pelican Lane, Detroit Lakes.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

Patriot Assistance Dogs is a nonprofit organization that is based in Detroit Lakes. Rescued dogs are trained at the facility and gifted to veterans in need of highly-trained emotional support animals.

“We will have homemade lemonade, grandma’s secret family recipe sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies and hot dogs,” Myah said. “Everyone is welcome.”

There will also be treats for dogs as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The daughters of Lauren and Steven McDonough began their goodwill journey a few weeks ago when they hosted an impromptu garage sale.

“We were just bored one day,” Myah said, adding they were able to sell unused toys, treats and two bicycles. “One of the bicycles was donated by a neighbor.”

Around the same time, their mom learned about the Patriot Assistance Dogs program. A new facility was recently purchased to give veterans sleeping quarters while training with their dogs.

The family chatted about the program and the girls decided donating to it would be a great way to honor their late great-grandfather Dennis Jones.

“He was a veteran,” Lauren said, noting he served in the Army and Navy.

After sharing their idea with the program founder, Linda Wiedewitsch, the McDonoughs were invited to tour the new facility that is located along U.S. Highway 10.

The family has a golden retriever and has experienced the impact a dog can have on someone's life. Myah recalled there were times she had been sad or angry, and their dog gently nudged his way to her until her mind refocused on him and she calmed down.

Her sister recalled a time she had "an owie" and the pup kissed her until her tears mixed with smiles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren explained the assistance her daughters received with their puppy was loosely similar to what veterans receive from Patriot Assistance Dogs.

“She (Wiedewitsch) fake cried, and the dog nosed her and sat with her until all her attention was on the dog,” Lauren said.

The family noted how impressed they were with the facility, and what the animals do to care for those that served the country.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: Bipartisan infrastructure funding is a boon to Becker County
1h ago
 · 
By  Howie Anderson, Ponsford
EV Event.JPG
Local
2nd annual Lakes Area EV Event set for Aug. 12 at First Lutheran Church
1h ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
WE Fest Birthday Party.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Happy 40th birthday, WE Fest!
14h ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
1 Champs Josh Robards AD7C7573.JPG
Sports
Pine to Palm: 91st edition of the tournament tees off on Monday
18h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Howie Kangas and gym kids (5).JPG
Prep
Remembering Howie Kangas: A coach, teacher, mentor and most importantly, a friend
20h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Derek DuHoux
Minnesota
Clara City pilot dies of injuries from crop-dusting crash
21h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Chad Dickey Sr. of Wadena stands next to his 1955 Chevrolet he used to win the Rock Falls Raceway National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) National Open – West Central Division Five held in July 2023 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Local
Wadena drag racer wins NHRA National Open division in Wisconsin
1d ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee