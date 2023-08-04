Detroit Lakes kids raising funds for Patriot Assistance Dogs

DETROIT LAKES — Myah McDonough, 11, and her sister Maylie, 7, are taking small steps to help accomplish big goals.

The sisters are hosting a lemonade and sweet treat stand to raise money for the Patriot Assistance Dogs program. The stand will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 5-6) at 1308 Pelican Lane, Detroit Lakes.

Patriot Assistance Dogs is a nonprofit organization that is based in Detroit Lakes. Rescued dogs are trained at the facility and gifted to veterans in need of highly-trained emotional support animals.

“We will have homemade lemonade, grandma’s secret family recipe sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies and hot dogs,” Myah said. “Everyone is welcome.”

There will also be treats for dogs as well.

The daughters of Lauren and Steven McDonough began their goodwill journey a few weeks ago when they hosted an impromptu garage sale.

“We were just bored one day,” Myah said, adding they were able to sell unused toys, treats and two bicycles. “One of the bicycles was donated by a neighbor.”

Around the same time, their mom learned about the Patriot Assistance Dogs program. A new facility was recently purchased to give veterans sleeping quarters while training with their dogs.

The family chatted about the program and the girls decided donating to it would be a great way to honor their late great-grandfather Dennis Jones.

“He was a veteran,” Lauren said, noting he served in the Army and Navy.

After sharing their idea with the program founder, Linda Wiedewitsch, the McDonoughs were invited to tour the new facility that is located along U.S. Highway 10.

The family has a golden retriever and has experienced the impact a dog can have on someone's life. Myah recalled there were times she had been sad or angry, and their dog gently nudged his way to her until her mind refocused on him and she calmed down.

Her sister recalled a time she had "an owie" and the pup kissed her until her tears mixed with smiles.

Lauren explained the assistance her daughters received with their puppy was loosely similar to what veterans receive from Patriot Assistance Dogs.

“She (Wiedewitsch) fake cried, and the dog nosed her and sat with her until all her attention was on the dog,” Lauren said.

The family noted how impressed they were with the facility, and what the animals do to care for those that served the country.