Detroit Lakes library gets $42,000 for building maintenance

DETROIT LAKES —The Detroit Lakes City Council approved $42,000 for exterior maintenance work to be done on the city library.

During the council meeting on Tuesday, June 13, the council was asked to provide funding for the 1913 Carnegie library, which is city-owned.

This public art sculpture, "Once Upon a Time," is on the lawn of the Detroit Lakes Public Library in Detroit Lakes. File photo / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Terry Kalil, the chair of the library’s endowment fund and president of Lake Agassiz Regional Library, explained that flaking lead paint, rotting wood and other issues needed to be addressed to protect the building, and ensure it lasts another 100 years. She said the exterior of the building was cleaned earlier this year, at which time, further maintenance needs were identified. She noted the majority of the work is above the cream colored horizontal band on the building.

The council was informed that since 2018, it has levied almost $1.9 million for the library, with about $1.4 million of those funds going towards programming and about $500,000 towards building needs. Kalil added the Library Endowment Fund has also invested $255,400 into building maintenance and needs since 2000.