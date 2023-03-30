99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Detroit Lakes Lions Club raises nearly $2,000 and 176 pounds of food for the Becker County Food Pantry

Members of the Detroit Lakes Lions Club took monetary and perishable food donations during their annual drive-up food drive fundraiser for the Becker County Food Pantry on March 25.

0C7A4284 (2).JPG
Members of the Detroit Lakes Lions Club smile for a group photo during their food drive at the Becker County Food Pantry on March 25, 2023. From the left: Pete Granger, Tom Mack, Araba Woart and Kobey Block.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Today at 11:30 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Lions Club raised nearly $2,000 and 176 pounds of food for the Becker County Food Pantry on March 25 during their annual food drive, drive-thru fundraiser.

With about an hour to go in the four-hour event, Tom Mack, a Detroit Lakes Lions member and regular volunteer at the food pantry, said they had unloaded 17 vehicles, totaling 176 pounds of perishable food items, and raised about $1,700 in cash donations.

"This is our third year that we've done a food drive here for the Lions Club," said Mack. "It's been canned goods and some shampoo that came in with some other personal items."

Mack added that everyone who donated during the food drive was given a Dairy Queen coupon for a tasty treat.

While the desserts are wonderful incentives for people to participate in the food drive, Mack said he believes the Detroit Lakes community and its businesses do a great job supporting the area's nonprofit organizations, even without the bribery.

More Local News:

He also said he has been a regular volunteer at the food pantry for seven years and if anyone else is interested in volunteering, they should reach out to the food pantry directly to organize a time to come in and help out.

The next event for the Detroit Lakes Lions Club will be a seminar called: Lions Gift of Sight. The speaking event will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Detroit Lakes on April 18 at 6:30 p.m. and focus on cornea transplant surgery and awareness surrounding eye banks. The event is open to the public and those wishing to attend should RSVP by email at lionsclub.detroitlakes.mn@gmail.com, or contact Jim Granger at 218-841-0277.

One of the primary services provided by the Detroit Lakes Lions Club is sight initiatives for children, Mack said, which are coordinated through the different Becker County school districts. He estimates they have performed about 18,000 vision tests on area students over the years, which would inform the student whether they would benefit from glasses or other optical optimizations.

Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Lead Multimedia Reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus.
