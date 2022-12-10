Detroit Lakes mall was busy on Saturday with Santa, vendors, and kids activities
There was make-and-take crafting opportunities for the kids, and a free book giveaway by Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary members as people came out to celebrate the holidays.
We are part of The Trust Project.
DETROIT LAKES — The Washington Square Mall was busy on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., as people enjoyed a variety of artist and vendor booths set up in the mall hallways for the Holiday Market Shops event.
Also at the mall on Saturday, parents lined up with their children for photos with Santa, and enjoyed some make-and-take crafting opportunities for the kids, and a free book giveaway by Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary members.
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.