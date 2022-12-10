Detroit Lakes mall was busy on Saturday with Santa, vendors, and kids activities

DETROIT LAKES — The Washington Square Mall was busy on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., as people enjoyed a variety of artist and vendor booths set up in the mall hallways for the Holiday Market Shops event.

Leah Conboy of Frazee, left, and her daughter Rylee, 5, were shopping for dolls at a craft and vendor show at the Washington Square Mall on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. They bought a Barbie doll with a homemade dress made by Felly Catahan of McIntosh, right, who was working in a booth run by her daughter Anne Schow.

Also at the mall on Saturday, parents lined up with their children for photos with Santa, and enjoyed some make-and-take crafting opportunities for the kids, and a free book giveaway by Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary members.