News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Detroit Lakes mall was busy on Saturday with Santa, vendors, and kids activities

There was make-and-take crafting opportunities for the kids, and a free book giveaway by Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary members as people came out to celebrate the holidays.

santa family (edited).jpg
Rebecca Hasse of Vergas, left, brought her children Lillian, 15 months, and Liam, 4, along with niece Natalie Thompson, 5, of Vergas to visit Santa Claus at the Washington Square Mall on Saturday, Dec. 10. 2022.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
By Nathan Bowe
December 10, 2022 05:06 PM
DETROIT LAKES — The Washington Square Mall was busy on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., as people enjoyed a variety of artist and vendor booths set up in the mall hallways for the Holiday Market Shops event.

doll photo (edited).jpg
Leah Conboy of Frazee, left, and her daughter Rylee, 5, were shopping for dolls at a craft and vendor show at the Washington Square Mall on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. They bought a Barbie doll with a homemade dress made by Felly Catahan of McIntosh, right, who was working in a booth run by her daughter Anne Schow.

Also at the mall on Saturday, parents lined up with their children for photos with Santa, and enjoyed some make-and-take crafting opportunities for the kids, and a free book giveaway by Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary members.

santa two kids (edited).jpg
Otto, 1, and Olivia, 3, posed for photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Washington Square Mall. Their parents are Nick and Abby Erickson of Detroit Lakes.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

