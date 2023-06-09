Detroit Lakes man attempts 24 hours of pull-ups

DETROIT LAKES — After 11 consecutive hours of doing pull-ups, Harrison Zacher felt his bicep give out.

“I didn’t know if I could make it the full 24 hours,” the 31-year-old said. “I’d say, after 2,000 reps I was starting to question it and really felt it.”

The Detroit Lakes resident had started his journey at 8 a.m. Friday, June 2. Shortly before 8 p.m., he pulled his bicep and the journey concluded — for now.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





“I’m not disappointed (at failing to reach 24 hours) because when you do something like this, you have to expect some sort of injury,” he said. “I found my current limit. Now, I'm motivated to try it again to make it through 24 hours to see how many (pull-ups) I can do. I’m envisioning trying it again this winter, but we’ll see.”

The personal challenge was tied with a fundraiser for Operation Check Six . He was able to raise $3,280 for the local nonprofit based in Lake Park, and noted donations can still be made to his GoFundMe account .

ADVERTISEMENT

Zacher said the initial idea for the pull-up challenge came about because he is a lifestyle fitness coach and supplement ambassador for Bare Performance Nutrition.

“Bare Performance Nutrition has a campaign called, Prove Yourself Right,” he said. “Rather than going out and doing something challenging to prove others wrong, you instead go out and do something challenging or difficult to prove yourself right.”

With a personal challenge in mind, Zacher saw an opportunity to raise funds for a local organization. It was his parents, Ruth and Chris Zacher of Osage, that suggested Operation Check Six, which was founded by Dan and Angie Hudson.

Dan Hudson explained that Zacher’s mother helped edit a book that he wrote about surviving traumatic experiences while he served in the military and during his career in law enforcement. The book he wrote was tied to the Operation Check Six mission to help veterans and first responders heal from on-the-job trauma. One method of healing the nonprofit explores is pairing a veteran with a mentor to explore the creative arts, such as music, art or trades. Hudson estimated between 150-200 veterans have been helped by the organization since it formed in March 2021.

Operation Check Six was founded by Dan and Angie Hudson of Lake Park. The goal of the nonprofit is to assist veterans and first responders dealing with traumatic experiences through creativity, such as music, painting or trades. Contributed / Operation Check Six

“The name Operation Check Six came about because that was always the last thing we (his military troop) were told before being deployed — to check each other's six, which means watch each other's back,” he said.

When Zacher spontaneously reached out to Hudson with the fundraiser idea, Hudson said he was ecstatic the nonprofit received support from "such a fine young man.” The funds raised by the event will go toward a late August gathering at the Hudsons' home in Lake Park for veterans/first responders and their mentors in the Operation Check Six program. Hudson said music is played, art is shown and bonding happens.

“We booked Blind Joe, so our musicians will get to open for him,” Hudson noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zacher said he was happy to help Operation Check Six, and thanked the donors and those who helped him mentally as he surpassed his previous record of 1,500 reps on his way to his new record of 2,483 pull-ups.

“Up, down; up, down; mentally it was a monotonous challenge,” he said. “My mind told me to stop, but the people who came to support me, those on the live feed on YouTube and the good country music kept me going.”

Moderation is the key to life for Zacher

Zacher’s journey to becoming a lifestyle fitness coach all started with a hard look in the mirror. A self-proclaimed weekend binge drinker who earned a business degree, he found himself floundering in life with no direction and struggling with social skills. He decided to move south for a sojourn to look within and redefine who he was before returning to the Midwest.

After doing pull-ups for 11 hours, Harrison Zacher pulled his bicep. He is taking precautions and noted if the healing process feels off, he plans to see a doctor in the coming weeks. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Zacher’s journey wasn’t one-and-done. He tried a few get fit quick supplements and fad diets and became disheartened by his lack of progress before realizing he wasn’t being realistic with his expectations. He explained while bodybuilders or professional athletes may need to be at 100% with their workout and diet routine, those wanting to be healthy can still find success at 50% or 70%. After removing the all-or-nothing mindset, Zacher’s life changed for the better. He was able to enjoy a well-rounded life and the Never Off Track concept was born.

After years of understanding his journey, and finding success, he created a fitness philosophy and offered others assistance through online health and motivational coaching for both women and men, as well as those with and without exercise equipment.

“I’m in the process of creating a Fit Party for Detroit Lakes,” he said, adding there is an online group already that consists of like-minded people living a healthy lifestyle with support and encouragement.