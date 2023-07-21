Detroit Lakes man injured in motorcycle-car crash on Hwy 59 roundabout

DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes man was injured Friday in a motorcycle-car crash at the Highway 59-Becker County Road 22 roundabout.

Casey Dean Bennett, 40, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car, Annette Kay Kienitz, 65, of Detroit Lakes was not injured, according to the State Patrol. She was wearing a seatbelt. Airbags did not deploy.

Kienitz was northbound on Highway 59 in a 2023 Subaru Outback, while Bennett was eastbound on County Road 22 on a 2002 Honda VF750 motorcycle. They collided in the intersection.

No alcohol was involved in the crash, which was reported at 3:08 p.m. Friday on dry pavement in Lakeview Township, according to the State Patrol.

Detroit Lakes police, Becker County sheriff’s officers and St. Mary’s EMS assisted at the scene.