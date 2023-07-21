6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Detroit Lakes man injured in motorcycle-car crash on Hwy 59 roundabout

Casey Dean Bennett, 40, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes.

Crash Report FSA.png
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 5:22 PM

DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes man was injured Friday in a motorcycle-car crash at the Highway 59-Becker County Road 22 roundabout.

Casey Dean Bennett, 40, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car, Annette Kay Kienitz, 65, of Detroit Lakes was not injured, according to the State Patrol. She was wearing a seatbelt. Airbags did not deploy.

Kienitz was northbound on Highway 59 in a 2023 Subaru Outback, while Bennett was eastbound on County Road 22 on a 2002 Honda VF750 motorcycle. They collided in the intersection.

No alcohol was involved in the crash, which was reported at 3:08 p.m. Friday on dry pavement in Lakeview Township, according to the State Patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes police, Becker County sheriff’s officers and St. Mary’s EMS assisted at the scene.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
kegsandeggs-3.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes Pavilion was jam-packed for Kegs and Eggs
5h ago
 · 
By  Paige Gifford
Jake Wallin.jfif
Local
Come out and support fallen Fargo police officer as funeral procession passes by on Hwy 10 Saturday morning
6h ago
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
aerial soccer photo1 (edited).jpg
Members Only
Local
Detroit Lakes soccer complex is a hidden gem
11h ago
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: An invitation to the Holy Land
8h ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Hansen.jpg
Local
Howard Hansen steps down from the Detroit Lakes and Becker County Airport Commission
11h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Frazee man faces felony burglary, drug charges
11h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Shawn Felker.JPG
Prep
Legion baseball: Felker’s strong performance propels Detroit Lakes over East Grand Forks
1d ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli