Detroit Lakes man injured in one-car rollover on Hwy 59 in Otter Tail County

Frank Edward Henry, 36, of Detroit Lakes was taken to Essentia St. Mary’s hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

News Staff
By News Staff
February 16, 2023 12:15 PM

DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes man was injured Thursday morning when his car slid on an icy Highway 59, hit the ditch and rolled over.

Frank Edward Henry, 36, of Detroit Lakes was taken to Essentia St. Mary’s hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was wearing a seatbelt, no airbags deployed, and no alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol.

He was northbound in a 1999 Chevy Malibu when he lost control on the slippery roadway, entered the ditch, and rolled

The crash was reported at 7:11 a.m. on Highway 59 at Bucks Mill Road, south of Detroit Lakes in Candor Township, Otter Tail County.

Ringdahl Ambulance assisted at the scene.

