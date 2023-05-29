Detroit Lakes may see large townhouse development on Hwy 59

DETROIT LAKES — Eagle Rock Real Estate of Oakdale, Minnesota, sees potential in building a large housing unit in Detroit Lakes.

John Lamey, the owner of the development company, attended the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission on Thursday, May 25, along with Jeff Cragg, owner of Providence Homes, a home-building company based in Saint Paul.

“We went round and round on how to develop this,” Lamey said. “Do we build a warehouse? Do we do industrial? Apartments (for residents) over 55? And we landed on the townhome concept.”

A request was made to the planning commission to rezone a 47-acre parcel of land along Highway 59, across from the Subaru dealership, from agricultural to multi-family residential. The intention is to build 12 two-story townhouses with nine living units each, as well as tuck-under garages and a community clubhouse.

This 47-acre parcel of land along Highway 59 (outlined in blue) had been zoned as agricultural. The Detroit Lakes Planning Commission approved a zoning change request to make the parcel multi-family residential. Contributed / Detroit Lakes Planning Commission

Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm informed the planning commission that the city’s comprehensive plan had the parcel listed as open space.

“So, for that matter, the staff recommendation is to approve the request,” Klemm said.

He informed the planning commission there were two comments submitted to the city regarding the request for a zoning change.

Matthew Clark, a resident along Campbell Avenue, explained in a letter that the development would be in his backyard. He expressed concerns about how the development would impact his skyline, nature and wildlife.

The other letter of concern was submitted from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Klemm explained the MnDOT letter was regarding the access points to the property that were shown on the preliminary development plan.

“Highway 59 is a controlled access (highway),” Klemm said, adding the initial plan called for two access points, whereas there may be only one access point allowed, per MnDOT. “Those are ultimately things that would have to be ironed out with the actual plat application for the planning development,” he said.

The planning commission unanimously approved the zone change request.

The commission only approved the request to change the zoning of the land, any development plans still need to be approved, as do any required permits to build. Discussion ensued about the preliminary development plans.

The preliminary plan for the multi-family housing development offers 12 two-story townhouses with nine living units each, along with tuck-under garages and a community clubhouse. Developers still must obtain permits and necessary approvals before building can begin. The Detroit Lakes Planning Commission approved the first step of rezoning the land for the development. Contributed / Detroit Lakes Planning Commission

The zoning application dove into some details, noting the development may offer a dozen 125,532-square-foot buildings. Each building would offer nine townhouse units.

Cragg explained the current plan is to offer 72 two-bedroom units, each with 1,272 square feet of living space, and 36 one-bedroom units with 943 square feet of living space. He added each unit would have a “two-car, tuck-under garage.”

The development’s initial plans also would offer a 4,600-square-foot clubhouse with a community swimming pool.

“We would love to invest our funds in developing this project,” Lamey said.

As far as the impact on the wetlands, Lamey said that a wetland survey had been conducted on the 47-acre parcel. The results showed that only nine acres of the parcel were developable, he said.

“We are not trying to disturb any part of the wetlands,” Lamey said, adding he was amiable to change the plan to make the development work for the community.

Klemm added, if a development were to move forward, there would be caveats due to the property’s proximity to the airport. He explained there are building height and lighting restrictions that would need to be followed.