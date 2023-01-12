Detroit Lakes native Mike Hanson hired as first full-time fire chief

DETROIT LAKES — Mike Hanson will be the first full-time fire chief in Detroit Lakes.

He was hired by a unanimous vote of the city council on Tuesday.

A Detroit Lakes High School graduate, Hanson is the current interim fire chief in Unalaska, Alaska, and has worked for that department for about 10 years.

Unalaska is part of the Fox Islands, and the island has a population of about 4,000. Hanson attended Minnesota State University Moorhead, the University of Alaska - Kenai and is currently continuing his education in emergency management at Columbia Southern University.

He was chosen from a field of 18 initial applicants, which was narrowed down to eight or nine applicants, and then down to three finalists. The job pays an annual salary of $97,843.

Hanson will take over from part-time fire chief Ryan Swanson, who plans to remain with the fire department in a leadership capacity. The organizational details have not yet been worked out, said Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm.

Swanson supports the move to a full-time chief, because the job has become much too involved for a part-time position. He did not apply for the job because he has his hands full with his own business, Swanson Repair in Detroit Lakes.

Within the next few months, Hanson will wrap things up in Unalaska and make the move to Detroit Lakes, but no official start date has been set. Swanson will continue on as fire chief until then, Klemm said.

“He’s excited to take the position and move back here,” Klemm said. “I think the department is ready for a full-time chief. They’re supportive and ready to bring him in.”

Hanson is looking forward to the move. “I come from a similar size department with similar issues that these guys have and we've kind of already gone through, or are in the process of going through," Hanson said in an earlier story. "At the same time, I'm still pretty young in my career and so I'm going to give quite a bit of my time to the department and I'm going to be here a while."

He said he wanted to become a firefighter because he truly enjoys helping people. He started his career as an emergency medical technician before transferring over to firefighting.

"It's something different every day," he said. "People rely on you and the professionalism of the organization really kind of appealed to me."

Hanson added he hopes to focus on the administrative side of the fire chief role, which will free up time for department members, and wants to ensure each member of the fire service has a good balance between work, training and home life.

"It's already difficult to have that home-work life, plus volunteering on top of that, I just want to give these guys the opportunity (for balance)," he said.