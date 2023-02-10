Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary feeds 450-plus at pre-Polar Fest spaghetti feed

DETROIT LAKES — Homemade meatballs, created from an original recipe, were the star of the Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club's 'Polar-ific' Spaghetti Dinner, which served more than 450 hungry patrons at the M State cafeteria on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

"It's not something store-bought — there's a lot of time put into those meatballs," said Anna Schmitz, co-chair of this year's spaghetti dinner. "They're homemade, using (longtime Rotarian) George Van Dam's recipe."

A close-up look at the tasty spaghetti-and-homemade-meatballs dinner served up by the Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The 'Polar-ific' event brought more than 450 hungry residents to DL's M State campus cafeteria. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In fact, they're such a favorite among dinner guests that "sometimes they just ask for the meatballs," she added. Each patron could request one, two, or a maximum of three meatballs per plate, which also had spaghetti, tomato sauce, and a warm breadstick fresh out of the oven. Paired with ice cream donated by Cass-Clay Creamery, it was a pretty tasty meal for the cost of $12 per ticket.

"That's pretty reasonable considering the size of those meatballs," Schmitz joked. Proceeds from the annual dinner go toward supporting Rotary projects in the community, such as Dollars for Scholars, new shirts for the Detroit Lakes Youth Soccer Association, dictionaries for local elementary school students, the 'Polartry' Poetry Walk in the City Park (which will be on display throughout Polar Fest, Feb. 10-26), and other projects as they come up.

This year's dinner offered both to-go and in-person dining options, and several local businesses and organizations, such as the Lakes Crisis & Resource Center and the Detroit Lakes Police Department, took advantage of the to-go option to offer dinner for their late-working employees, Schmitz said.

"Sending out an order of 15 spaghetti dinners (at once) was a little difficult, but we managed," Schmitz said. "We were sending just as many out the door as we were serving inside."

Altogether, they served approximately 450 people, based on advance and on-site ticket sales, she added. With that many plates going out of the M State kitchen, "We probably wouldn't have been able to fit everyone inside (at the same time)."

The cafeteria at M State's Detroit Lakes campus was filled with a constant stream of hungry patrons on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, 2023, as more than 450 people came to enjoy the Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary's 'Polar-ific' Spaghetti Dinner. Both to-go and on-site dining options were offered this year. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Schmitz was also grateful for all the organizations and businesses that stepped up to help. "We would like to thank Cass Clay for donating the ice cream, Detroit Lakes High School Interact, the Food and Nutrition Services staff; Anna Ulmer, Ashley Schrober, Margaret Kruger, Jill Jaeger, Wendy Dahring, and Brett Skjold for helping us with the event," she said, "as well as the Polar Fest committee and Polar Pete, Nature’s Embrace, Megan Barker, LakeShirts, and Laker Locker for providing donations for our silent auction; Marco for everything printed; and last we want to thank Anne Skjold for helping organize and provide valuable resources we could not have done without!"

Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest celebration officially launched on Friday, Feb. 10, with the Rotary spaghetti dinner as the only "pre-event" on the schedule. For a complete list of activities taking place during the 2023 festival, which concludes Sunday, Feb. 26, visit polarfestdl.com .