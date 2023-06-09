99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Detroit Lakes Park Board creates list of goals for coming years

Some of the Park Board's top priorities include developing a park plan for all city parks, enhancing marketing for city parks, and remodeling Washington Ballpark Field.

DW ParkBoard.jpg
Former Detroit Lakes City Council member Dan Wenner facilitates a strategic planning session for the Detroit Lakes Park Board.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 8:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Park Board took a broad look at potential goals for the upcoming years, and then zoomed in on the group's top choices.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

During the monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 7, former Detroit Lakes City Council member Dan Wenner facilitated a strategic planning session for the committee. First, he asked all present to create a list of five realistic improvements that could be made to current city parks. The ideas were placed on a whiteboard and similar concepts were combined until a condensed list was presented.

The Park Board members were then asked to pick five projects, and then rate them from high importance to low importance. Wenner walked them through a rating method to identify top choices based on points given for importance, and additional points for the number of board members that picked the item on the to-do list.

Skoyle.jpg
Detroit Lakes Park Board member Karen Skoyles reads her top five goals for improving city parks during the board's monthly meeting, while board member Alex Westhoff listens.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The numbers were placed next to the corresponding project, and in the end, the Park Board’s top three choices included:

1. Develop a park plan for all city parks, similar to the one the Park Board recently completed for Peoples Park.
2. Enhance the marketing for city parks and showcase the amenities each park offers. Currently, the city website offers a section on city parks .
3. Remodel Washington Ballpark Field.

Other projects on the to-do list included:

  • Connecting multi-use trail systems in the city limits.
  • Improving the City Park.
  • Improving and expanding multi-use bike trails. The Upper Sucker Creek area was identified as a potential area for improvement.
  • Increase artwork in city parks.
  • Improve snow-making capacity for Nordic ski trails in the city.
  • Expand and develop fundraising strategies for park projects.

Wenner recommended the Park Board review the list at the next meeting and decide which ones it wants to focus on in the upcoming years, as well as define steps to attaining the goal.

