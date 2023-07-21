Detroit Lakes Pavilion was jam-packed for Kegs and Eggs

DETROIT LAKES – Friday morning started off bright and early with Kegs and Eggs, and the Pavilion was jam-packed with people.

The doors opened at 5 a.m. for Kegs and Eggs, featuring KFAN Sports Radio from Minneapolis-St. Paul’s iHeartRadio. Goers had an option to enjoy alcoholic beverages and coffee while listening.

Beverages were served while people listened to KNAF The Power Trip Morning Show. July 21 2023 Paige Gifford / Detriot Lakes Tribune

The audience listened to The Power Trip morning show, which included lots of different topics and lasted until 9 a.m. The first topic was about Viking wide receiver Jordan Addison getting pulled over in his new Lamborghini.

Iheart Radio's KNAF spent the morning in Detroit Lakes. The radio show recorded The Power Trip Morning Show live in the Pavilion. Friday June 21, 2023 Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Towards the end of the show, members of the audience were invited to the front to speak about their outfits. One kid had “sweet glasses and a sweet haircut,” according to one of the show members. Two of the audience members shared with everyone the t-shirts they had on, which expressed how much they enjoy KNAF. The show ended with KNAF wishing the audience a great weekend.