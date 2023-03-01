Detroit Lakes Public Library is closed today
The winter storm that swept through the lakes area early this morning has caused the Detroit Lakes library to close its doors for the day. It will resume normal hours on Thursday, March 2.
The library is located at 1000 Washington Ave in downtown Detroit Lakes.