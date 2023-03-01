99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Detroit Lakes Public Library is closed today

The winter storm that swept through the lakes area early this morning has caused the Detroit Lakes library to close its doors for the day. It will resume normal hours on Thursday, March 2.

Detroit Lakes Public Library
A crew from the City of Detroit Lakes removes a pile of snow from the Detroit Lakes Public Library parking lot.
Detroit Lakes Tribune File Photo
By News Staff
March 01, 2023 11:07 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Public Library will be closed today (Wednesday, March 1) due to weather conditions.

The library will reopen for its regularly scheduled hours on Thursday, March 2, according to the press release from Detroit Lakes Library Director Greta Guck.

The library is located at 1000 Washington Ave in downtown Detroit Lakes.

