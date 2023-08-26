6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, August 26

News Local

Detroit Lakes resident Karen Skoyles knits specialty hats for pets

Pet hats knitted to raise funds for Marshmallow Animal Shelter.

SkoylesKidsHats.jpg
Karen Skoyles of Detroit Lakes makes hats for cats, dogs and kids. Donations for the hats go to the Marshmallow Animal Shelter, which cares for local strays.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 6:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Cat owners may believe their feline deserves a crown — or a sombrero. Whatever unique hat a pet owner would like to present to their pet, Karen Skoyles is open to making it — for a donation to the Marshmallow Animal Shelter.

Me-loo.jpg
Peter the cat was meowing for the upcoming holidays when his hat will be perfect for family pictures. Karen Skoyles knitted the Santa hat and offers many other pet hats for the cost of a donation to the Marshmallow Animal Foundation in Detroit Lakes.
Contributed / Karen Skoyles

Skoyles is a longtime volunteer with Marshmallow Animal Shelter in Detroit Lakes and is currently a board member. She said the number of pets looking for homes fluctuates, but recently there were about 40 cats and 20 dogs looking for a family to call their own. While the pets wait, the animal shelter must find funds to support them.

Skoyles said the animal shelter hosts many fundraisers, like MaCAWS for PAWS and Boats and Bars , which help pay for food, veterinarian care, shelter building bills and more. She hopes her hats will bring a few additional dollars to purchase toys or treats.

While she can’t remember how, or when, she combined her appreciation of pets with her love of knitting, the two fit well. Skoyles learned how to crochet in childhood. She set down her hooks for needles in college and learned how to knit.

“I came across a book about cats in hats,” she recalled.

While "Cats in Hats" may sound like a Dr. Seuss masterpiece, it is actually a book that offers knitting patterns for feline hats. Skoyles requested the book from the local library and created a few fashionable caps for her feline friends. Since, she has purchased her own copy of the book and dove into hat-making.

Skoyles also makes dog clothes, including a cheesehead for a dog whose owner is a Green Bay Packers fan. She also made a coat and tutu for smaller breeds.

sumbraro.jpg
MaryAnn modeled a sombrero knitted by Karen Skoyles. The hats can be purchased through the Marshmallow Animal Shelter for a donation.
Contributed / Karen Skoyles

A supply of hats is ready to go, including sombreros, winter pom poms, knitted Vikings helmets, unicorn caps and more. (She also made a child’s hat that can be purchased through a donation, as well.) Skoyles is also willing to make a specific hat design, as well.

“If they have a large head, I can get a bigger set of (knitting) needles,” she added.

Anyone interested in learning more about the pet (and child) hats can contact Skoyles through the Marshmallow Animal Shelter’s Facebook page , by emailing themarshmallowfoundation@yahoo.com or by calling 218-847-9040.

