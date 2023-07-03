Detroit Lakes School Board asks to purchase a $12,000 comfort canine for middle school

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes School Board has been asked to consider purchasing a $12,000 comfort canine to be used with students at the middle school.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





Jessica Johnson, a special education teacher at Detroit Lakes Middle School, presented the idea during the regular monthly school board meeting on Monday, June 26.

Johnson said that the dog would arrive fully vetted and trained by the same company that provides drug-sniffing dog services for the school. Her vision is to have the dog with her in her special education classroom for part of the day. The remaining portion of the day the dog would be in regular instruction classrooms.

Jessica Johnson, a special education teacher at Detroit Lakes Middle School, presented the idea of a comfort canine during the regular monthly school board meeting on Monday, June 26. Her vision is to have the dog with her in special education classrooms for part of the day, with the remaining portion being spent in regular instruction classrooms. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Benefits to students by having a comfort dog at school may include reduced stress and anxiety for some pupils, and increased socialization for some students who isolate, Johnson stated. She added that she also hopes there will be a decrease in students who exhibit aggressive behaviors.

Comfort dogs tend to be labs or golden retrievers, Johnson said. The dog would be the property of the school district, but she would care for the dog’s personal well-being — including food, vet bills, grooming, and so on. The dog would also have another trained handler in the school system. Should Johnson move from the district, the dog would then go to the secondary handler.

ADVERTISEMENT

To address students that do not like dogs, Johnson said there would be a schedule the dog would follow to prevent unwanted interactions. To address allergies associated with dogs, Johnson noted the district recently updated its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which may assist with allergy issues.

Johnson said if the district committed to purchasing a dog this summer that the cost would be reduced to $10,000, as there were three dogs ready to be placed.

She informed the board that other school districts utilizing comfort dogs were contacted, including Wahpeton, North Dakota. She stated the experience from all districts that she contacted was positive. Johnson added she was confident that her students would also respond positively to a comfort canine.

Board members Amy Erickson and April Thomas agreed there can be benefits to comfort animals.

School Board member Mickey Okeson suggested getting public feedback regarding the idea.

“I’d like to know what families think about it,” she said.