Detroit Lakes soccer complex is a hidden gem

DETROIT LAKES — It’s been a long time since David Carter managed to land a $15,000 grant from the local Rotary Club to help build a soccer field in Detroit Lakes. He managed to outmaneuver another group of Rotarians who wanted to put that money towards a bike path.

A half-dozen years later, one of those opponents, attorney Bob Irving, who had been out of town and missed the vote, showed up at the soccer field with his granddaughter from Grand Rapids – who was there to play in a soccer tournament.

“I’m glad I wasn’t here to stop you from getting the money for the soccer field,” Irving told Carter with a smile.

The fledgling youth soccer association matched that Rotary grant with $15,000 of its own money, kept on fundraising, and the rest is history — Detroit Lakes now has a high school soccer field that is considered one of the best places in the area to play a game.

And it’s part of a complex of 13 fields that has become a regional gem. The final fields were completed this year, and all of them were used in the two-day Rotary Cup Tournament earlier this month that brought in 84 teams from around the region.

A map of the Detroit Lakes soccer complex. Field 5 is the high school field — popular with visiting teams because it is much wider and longer than most high school fields, while still meeting the sport's size requirements. The fields in the complex are labeled 3 though 15. That's because Field 2 is in a neighborhood near the DL Middle School, and Field 1 was located at the site of Emmanuel Nursing Home and no longer exists. Contributed map

“Apart from Fargo, we have by far the biggest complex — a lot of money and a lot of work went into that,” said Carter, who grew up playing soccer in England and who served as Detroit Lakes high school girls soccer coach for some 25 years. “Most communities are lucky if they have two or three fields — maybe four or five,” he said.

Carter no longer sits on the local youth soccer board, but remains active at the regional soccer level.

The whole complex was the long-term vision of Carter; longtime high school boys soccer coach Justin Wegleitner; “and board members who came before us,” said Henry VanOffelen, president and field maintenance coordinator for the Detroit Lakes Youth Soccer Association.

Players at the Rotary Cup Tournament at the Detroit Lakes soccer complex on July 8, 2023. The two-day tourney drew 84 teams (the number was originally reported as 85 teams, but one team was found to have registered twice). That compares to 43 teams last year, before all the fields were finished, and 60-some teams in 2019, before the pandemic. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The board made a big push starting in 2020 to complete the 7 acres of unfinished fields at the complex, VanOffelen said. “We put over $100,000 into the fields and fencing since 2020,” he said.

That includes dirtwork, irrigation, fencing, seeding, weed killing, aerating, fertilizing, re-seeding and other work at the new fields, as well as improvements to the existing fields.

“We’ve invested a lot, and now we’re moving towards maintenance mode after this big investment the last three years,” VanOffelen said.

Henry Van Offelen is president of the Detroit Lakes Youth Soccer Association Board of Directors. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Detroit Lakes soccer complex is unique in several ways. For one it sits on land leased from M State, and the city of Detroit Lakes is involved in mowing and irrigation, while the Rotary Club and Detroit Lakes School District also contribute — as well as the Detroit Lakes Youth Soccer Association, of course, said Courtney Tracy, administrator for the youth soccer board of directors.

A partial view of the soccer complex from the north, with the high school field in the lower right Photo courtesy of Frederick J. Vallarelli / PMP, FAA Part 107 Certified

The soccer fields also sit at different levels, and the complex wraps around a wooded area with wetlands, so it has a lot of character, open green space, and shaded areas.

“It’s just a pristine place to play soccer,” Tracy said. “This has been a long-term goal for the DLYSA, to finish our fields off, and we’re thankful for our collaborative partnership with M State and the city."

It was wonderful to see all the fields being used for the Rotary Cup tournament July 7-8, she added. “That (finishing the fields) was Project No. 1 for our fundraiser year after year. Our complex is complete now.”

The 11-member board of directors for the DL Youth Soccer Association has been deeply involved in the soccer complex.

“We have a very hands-on board,” VanOffelen said, “which we need to have to get everything done.”

As shown by the positive comments from people at the recent tournament, the association also has “a good set of parent volunteers,” VanOffelen said, adding that parents are active “both with field work and concessions work.”

A look at the newest fields on the north side of the soccer complex. These fields are smaller, for younger players. Photo courtesy of Frederick J. Vallarelli / PMP, FAA Part 107 Certified

After Carter stepped down from the board, VanOffelen said, “We’ve done everything we can to learn well from him and apply it … no other community this size has a complex like this or a program like this.”

And VanOffelen said the future looks bright.

“We’re seeing record numbers in the Mighty Strikers program and a record number of teams in the tournament,” he said. “Our other competitive teams are doing well — I think the future’s really great with these little kids coming up.”

In Detroit Lakes, there are about 300 soccer players ages 3 to 8 in the Mighty Strikers program, and over 150 ages 9 to 19 on the traveling teams, Tracy said.

In all, there are 450-500 young people participating in Detroit Lakes youth soccer, both boys and girls, she added. The annual banquet, which is Sept. 16 this year, serves as the main money-raiser for the youth soccer association.

“They’re doing a really good job,” Carter said of the Detroit Lakes Youth Soccer Association. “They’ve got a lot of people involved in it, and they’ve got the fields up and running.”