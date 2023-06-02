Detroit Lakes Street Faire kicks off with food and fun

DETROIT LAKES —The Street Faire at the Lakes returned with much fanfare. When the vendors opened their booths, an early crowd appeared to peruse the wares and get an early glimpse of tasty treats.

Amongst taste bud favorites may be Black Pearl’s Ultimate Spice Rub. Ron Hegvik of Detroit Lakes tried samples of the rub and declared his favorite flavor to be garlic barbecue.

Judy Graham owns Black Pearl’s Ultimate Spice Rub business with her husband Duane Graham. The two live in Pellston, Michigan, but make the trip to Detroit Lakes for the street fair.

“We were here last year, too,” Judy Graham noted.

Ron Hegvik of Detroit Lakes tried samples of Black Pearl's Ultimate Spice Rub at the Street Faire and declared his favorite flavor to be garlic barbecue to Judy Graham, who owns the business with her husband Duane Graham.

Her husband explained that they have been making rubs for the past eight years. When they heard about the Street Faire from a friend, who is also a vendor, they decided to give it a try.

“I’m impressed with the turnout,” Duane Graham said. “And, with Detroit Lakes.”

Anna Lassonde was also among the many vendors lining the downtown corridor. The local artist, who has a storefront on Washington Avenue, noted this is her third year joining the event. Midway through the first day, Lassonde said the turnout had been impressive thus far.

“I love being part of the Street Faire in the community I love,” she said. “Being here gives me a chance to see a lot of people, and meet new people, too.”

The big hits at her vendor booth were the mini magnets with pithy sayings, paintings of chickens and take and make art kits.

Anna Lassonde opened a booth for the third consecutive year at the Street Faire.

“The take and make kit is a great activity for kids and adults,” she said, noting the kit comes with a pre-sketched canvas and step-by-step instructions of how to fill in the sketched areas with paint. She noted the kit also comes with paint and a paintbrush.

Whether a person visits the Street Faire to bring home something from the vendors, enjoy the delicious street food, rock out to live music or gather with friends, attendee Kris Christison of Utah, said the event has something for everyone. For her, it was books.

“I’m here for the summer and found a variety of books,” she said. “You can’t go wrong with books at the lake.”

The Street Faire at the Lakes goes until 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, with a street dance at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, the vendors open their booths at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The annual Detroit Lakes Street Faire started this morning (Friday, June 2) and will go until 7 p.m. tonight. Saturday, June 3 the faire opens up again at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Live music is offered throughout both days of the Street Faire in Detroit Lakes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2. Friday night there is also a street dance kicking off at 9 p.m. featuring the band, "Get Over It." On Saturday, June 3, music plays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.