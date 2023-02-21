Detroit Lakes student voices parking concerns to council; city annexes 50 acres on Randolph Road

DETROIT LAKES — One Detroit Lakes student told members of the City Council that the high school campus parking situation needs to be changed.

During a meeting on Feb. 14, Ross Hansen, junior at Detroit Lakes High School, said parking has been difficult for some students on campus following the loss of about 35,000 square feet of parking lot that was taken with the addition of the new school gym and wider sidewalks.

"At the high school, ever since the add-on ... parking has been a big issue," said Hansen. He said he also prepared a new campus area parking proposal and presented it to the city's public works committee on Feb. 13.

"I didn't do this as a school project or anything," he said. "This was something I did on my own time because it's a big problem and something needs to be done about it."

In Hansen's preliminary proposal, the city would open up street parking along Roosevelt Avenue and sections of Parkview Street and Robert Street for students.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The biggest thing that I wasn't aware of was the resident's posing a big concern," said Hansen. "Other schools located in residential areas, such as Ulen-Hitterdal Public Schools, Hawley Public Schools, and even colleges in the (Twin) Cities ... and they are allowed to park on the streets in front of residential houses. So, that's my question, why can't we do that here in Detroit Lakes?"

He added if the city just opened up Roosevelt Avenue and the south side of Parkview Street for student parking, that would have a huge impact on the parking situation at the high school.

"I think this is something, whether it's a resolution through the school district or through the city, I think it should go through the normal channels of the planning commission, public works and then the City Council," said Dan Josephson, alderman third ward.

Council completes 'orderly' annexation of 50 acres on Randolph Road

Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council voted unanimously to complete an orderly annexation of a 50-acre tract of land near the intersection of Randolph Road and County Road 54 on Feb. 14.

Map of annexed 50-acre parcel on Randolph Road. Screenshot / Becker County GIS Map

Kelcey Klemm, city administrator for Detroit Lakes, said the city entered into an orderly annexation agreement with Lakeview Township in 2017 during the Randolph Road street reconstruction project. The agreement had a five-year deferral, he said, and the corner homestead at Randolph Road and County Road 54 petitioned to be annexed into Detroit Lakes one year into the agreement, so this 50-acre annexation will complete the annexation agreement with the township.

"During the Randolph Road project, (the homestead) needed water and sewer, so that's already annexed in," said Klemm, during the meeting. "This will be the remaining parcel, which is a 50-acre parcel that connects everything from Randolph Road, up over the hill, and then touches part of County Road 54."

According to Becker County property records, the parcel is owned by Barbara and Leon McGinley of Gloucester, Ontario, and has a 2022 assessed value of $116,000.

The new 50-acre portion of Detroit Lakes was zoned multi-family residential as it was brought into the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next meeting of the Detroit Lakes City Council will be held on March 14 at 5 p.m. at the Becker County Courthouse.