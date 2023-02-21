99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Detroit Lakes student voices parking concerns to council; city annexes 50 acres on Randolph Road

A Detroit Lakes junior voiced parking concerns to members of the city council on Feb. 14. Also, council members approved the annexation of 50 acres of land at Randolph Road and County Road 54.

IMG_9708 (2).JPG
Ross Hansen, junior at Detroit Lakes High School, expresses his concerns over the lack of parking on campus to members of the Detroit Lakes City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Hansen said he will work with the school superintendent to revise a new parking plan for the area surrounding the high school and present it to the council at a future meeting.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
February 21, 2023 04:20 PM

DETROIT LAKES — One Detroit Lakes student told members of the City Council that the high school campus parking situation needs to be changed.

During a meeting on Feb. 14, Ross Hansen, junior at Detroit Lakes High School, said parking has been difficult for some students on campus following the loss of about 35,000 square feet of parking lot that was taken with the addition of the new school gym and wider sidewalks.

"At the high school, ever since the add-on ... parking has been a big issue," said Hansen. He said he also prepared a new campus area parking proposal and presented it to the city's public works committee on Feb. 13.

"I didn't do this as a school project or anything," he said. "This was something I did on my own time because it's a big problem and something needs to be done about it."

In Hansen's preliminary proposal, the city would open up street parking along Roosevelt Avenue and sections of Parkview Street and Robert Street for students.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Detroit Lakes News:
Detroit Lakes Aerial.jpg
Local
Planning commission considers new neighborhood zoning; public hearing March 2
The new zoning district would allow for mixed residential and commercial, according to a draft plan. It includes traditional retail and gas stations, with caveats.
February 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
IMG_9724 (2).JPG
Local
DL business owner describes difficulties with permit process and city staff during open forum
The owner of T.S. Dock and Lift told members of the Detroit Lakes City Council about his difficulties in obtaining an expansion permit for his business during a public meeting on Feb. 14.
February 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
DL+Updated+Design+Render_1s+-+Photo (1).jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes City Council approves $9.95 million bid for new public works building
The City Council approved the lowest bid of $9.95 million for construction of the new public works building on Tower Road during a meeting of the council on Feb. 14.
February 16, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
pavilion1.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes seeks half-cent sales tax to raise up to $17.3 million for new Pavilion
The Detroit Lakes City Council acted in part to meet a Jan. 31 deadline and keep its options open, and local voters must approve the new tax.
January 27, 2023 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe

"The biggest thing that I wasn't aware of was the resident's posing a big concern," said Hansen. "Other schools located in residential areas, such as Ulen-Hitterdal Public Schools, Hawley Public Schools, and even colleges in the (Twin) Cities ... and they are allowed to park on the streets in front of residential houses. So, that's my question, why can't we do that here in Detroit Lakes?"

He added if the city just opened up Roosevelt Avenue and the south side of Parkview Street for student parking, that would have a huge impact on the parking situation at the high school.

"I think this is something, whether it's a resolution through the school district or through the city, I think it should go through the normal channels of the planning commission, public works and then the City Council," said Dan Josephson, alderman third ward.

Council completes 'orderly' annexation of 50 acres on Randolph Road

Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council voted unanimously to complete an orderly annexation of a 50-acre tract of land near the intersection of Randolph Road and County Road 54 on Feb. 14.

RandolphCtRd54.png
Map of annexed 50-acre parcel on Randolph Road.
Screenshot / Becker County GIS Map
More Local News:
4346098+Marijuana_Plant_03.JPG
Local
Laporte man arrested after law enforcement seizes 80 marijuana plants from home
A Laporte man has been arrested after an investigation related to a snowmobile accident revealed that he was growing marijuana plants in his home in Guthrie Township, Hubbard County.
February 21, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Erratic driving leads to drug charge for Detroit Lakes man
The driver admitted his license had been canceled, according to court records. He was arrested, the car was searched, and the deputy found suspected drugs and various paraphernalia.
February 21, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
streeper.jpg
Local
Becker County man becomes professional sports announcer for premiere event
Ed Streeper invited to be color commentator on what could be a record-setting event for his nephew.
February 21, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
IMG_0106 (2).JPG
Local
More than 200 show up for museum science floor's grand opening
There were upwards of 200 people attending Friday night's grand opening for the new Becker County Museum's science floor. The facility will begin regular hours on Wednesday, March 1.
February 21, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes

Kelcey Klemm, city administrator for Detroit Lakes, said the city entered into an orderly annexation agreement with Lakeview Township in 2017 during the Randolph Road street reconstruction project. The agreement had a five-year deferral, he said, and the corner homestead at Randolph Road and County Road 54 petitioned to be annexed into Detroit Lakes one year into the agreement, so this 50-acre annexation will complete the annexation agreement with the township.

"During the Randolph Road project, (the homestead) needed water and sewer, so that's already annexed in," said Klemm, during the meeting. "This will be the remaining parcel, which is a 50-acre parcel that connects everything from Randolph Road, up over the hill, and then touches part of County Road 54."

According to Becker County property records, the parcel is owned by Barbara and Leon McGinley of Gloucester, Ontario, and has a 2022 assessed value of $116,000.

The new 50-acre portion of Detroit Lakes was zoned multi-family residential as it was brought into the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next meeting of the Detroit Lakes City Council will be held on March 14 at 5 p.m. at the Becker County Courthouse.

Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Lead Multimedia Reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus.
What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: Bob Spiess of Detroit Lakes left a legacy all his own
February 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Lowell Hunt, Detroit Lakes
011122.N.FF.TREES
Local
MnDOT pauses deep logging on Hwy 34 for one year, but tree removal continues along the roadway
February 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
KellenPrizePackage.jpg
Local
Nine-year-old Detroit Lakes boy wins writing contest
February 20, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter