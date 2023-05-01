Detroit Lakes students compete at Math Masters

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes has had 5th and 6th grade students compete in the regional Math Master’s competition for many years. This year, 86 students from 17 different teams gathered for the 5th Grade regional competition at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Moorhead on April 20.

Detroit Lakes brought 28 students forming two teams from Roosevelt Elementary, three teams from Rossman Elementary and three alternates. Roosevelt’s Lakers included: Ashlyn Sannes, Beckett Anderson, Declan Frank, Elise Schaefer, Elsey Schornack, Emma Qualley, Jewels Kern, Kellan Ask, Geoni Gomez, Madeline Adkins, Oliver Zima, Stella Morrison, and Wyatt Johnson. Rossman’s Lakers included: Izzy Laux, Aili Salber, Ellie Cutbank, Dreydon Martin, Tavin Morris, Caleb Schute, Gabe Willett, Wyatt Nowell, Mason Erickson, David Trowbridge, Jaimee Stillman, Micah Haus, Zoey Isakson, Jacob Longfield, and Cael McDonald.

Students worked hard all morning, completing a speed drill round, three rounds of individual math questions, and a tie-breaker round. They ended the morning with three rounds of team questions in which students work together to problem solve. Our Laker 5th graders had a really good showing at the competition and brought home the following awards:

In the speed rounds, Detroit Lakes 5th graders took home these top awards: Oliver Zima (10th), Keoni Gomez (6th), Jacob Longfield (5th), Cael McDonald (3rd), and David Trowbridge (2nd). In the individual rounds, Jacob Longfield (5th) and Cael McDonald (4th) placed high for their strong performance. Finally, in the team rounds, one of the Detroit Lakes Rossman teams earned the 1st place award! Zoey Isakson, Jaimee Stillman, and Micah Haus joined Longfield and McDonald for the winning team.

Math Masters began as a 5th grade math competition in 1989 with teams from 44 schools taking part. In 1995 the competition was expanded to include sixth graders, and in 2022 added a 4th grade competition. Schools are encouraged to involve as many of their students as possible in the use of the Math Masters packet of challenge preparation materials. A team selection test is provided to assist coaches in choosing students to represent their schools. Math Masters is designed to promote excellence in critical thinking skills and problem-solving abilities as well as provide recognition to students for academic effort and achievement.

Teams and individual students from private as well as public schools may compete in Math Masters. Math Masters is a 501(c)(3) organization. The following sponsors and contributing organizations support Math Masters 2023 competitions: The Hormel Foundation; Enbridge; Bolton & Menk, Inc.; Great River Energy; Mattson Macdonald Young; Rochester Commercial Banks Association; Sterling State Bank; St. Cloud State University; St. John’s University; and the Minnesota Twins. If you would like to become a sponsor or to make a tax-deductible donation, please contact Executive Director Mary Detloff at 612.597.7899. Donations can be mailed and made payable to: Math Masters, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato, MN 56003.